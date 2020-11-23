Eight soccer teams from the WPIAL competed in the PIAA State Championships this weekend in Hershey, including the Greensburg Central Catholic boys and girls.
And while three teams from District 7 left Chocolate Town as winners, both GCC sides finished runner-up during their PIAA Class 1A championship matches Friday.
First, Southern Columbia handed the Lady Centurions a 2-1 defeat, then Faith Christian topped GCC’s boys, 5-1, in the following match. Both games were played Friday afternoon at Hersheypark Stadium.
The GCC girls (18-1) nearly completed an unbeaten season — which would have been a first in program history — but narrowly lost by one goal to the District 4 champion. Meanwhile, the boys (17-2) were seeking their first-ever state championship, but fell by a four-goal margin to the District 1 champ.
The Lady Centurions finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record and as Class 1A, Section 1 champs. They won their next four games during the WPIAL playoffs, including a 3-2 win against Our Lady of Sacred Heart to capture the district title.
The Lady Centurions outscored their opponents, 37-10, during their seven-game playoff run — including district and state matches postseason matches.
The GCC boys shared in winning the WPIAL Class 1A, Section 2 title with Winchester Thurston, finishing the regular season with a 11-1 record. The Centurions edged Winchester Thurston, 3-2, in the WPIAL title match, after losing to the Bears, 3-0, during the regular season. In the state playoffs, GCC scored one-goal wins first against Rockwood, then Brockway to advance to the PIAA Class 1A championship match.
During the weekend’s slate of state soccer championships, both the Mars boys’ and girls’ teams captured the Class 3A titles, while the Seneca Valley boys topped Neshaminy, 2-1, in the Class 4A championship. The North Allegheny and North Catholic girls each lost, 1-0, in the Class 4A and 2A title matches, respectively, while Deer Lakes were shut out, 6-0, by Bloomsburg in Class 2A boys.
Also on Friday, Jeannette advanced to the PIAA Class 1A football championship with a 48-12 win against District 10’s Reynolds in the semifinals at Reynolds Junior-Senior High School.
The Jayhawks will meet District 3 champion Steelton-Highspire, which edged Bishop Guilfoyle, 16-14, to advance to the state championship slated for 11 a.m. Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium. That game will be televised and streamed live on Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN).
On Saturday, the Franklin Regional girls’ volleyball team — in its first-ever state championship appearance — fell 3-1 to District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic at Cumberland Valley.
The Lady Panthers dropped the first game, 25-19, but captured the second, 25-23. However, Bethlehem Catholic won the next two, 25-23 and 25-19, to win the state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.