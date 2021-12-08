Last season should’ve been one to remember for Ligonier Valley boys basketball head coach Tim Gustin, but it happened so quickly that he probably doesn’t remember much of it.
Gustin, who previously served as the Rams’ girls basketball coach for five years, was hired as the boys coach last November, replacing John Berger. With coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols providing additional obstacles, and working under an extreme time crunch, Gustin and his squad made the most of the season, going 5-11 overall but notching a WPIAL Class 3A playoff win against Brownsville Area in the preliminary round.
“I didn’t even get into the gym with them until Jan. 10,” Gustin explained. “So, it was kind of all thrown together.”
Last season was also significant for the Rams because it marked their return to WPIAL competition after a run of dominance in the District 6 Heritage Conference. While Ligonier Valley endured a five-game losing streak and suffered some lopsided defeats, the results were encouraging, considering the circumstances.
“I don’t know if we had any expectations last year; literally walking in the gym, having 10 practices, and then playing one of the top teams in the WPIAL in South Allegheny,” Gustin detailed. “We had a lot of positives last year, even though the wins and losses weren’t where we wanted it. We played some good basketball at times, and we played some bad basketball at times.”
The Rams finished fourth in Class 3A Section 3, going undefeated against the three teams below them in the standings, while at times challenging the top teams, including a game in which Ligonier Valley held a late lead against first-place Shady Side Academy, and an overtime loss to Apollo-Ridge.
Just a pair of players graduated from last season, as starting forward Isaac Neidbalson and reserve Wesley Smykal have moved on. Neidbalson’s loss is significant, as he averaged 10.8 points per game, and was a talented rebounder and defender.
His absence should be more than offset, though, by a veteran group that includes eight seniors, as well as newcomer Haden Sierocky, who could help provide similar attributes.
“We lucked into him coming back out for basketball this year to really help replace Isaac,” Gustin said of Sierocky, a junior who served as the Rams starting quarterback the past two seasons.
Sierocky, who last played basketball in junior high, appears fully recovered from a shoulder injury that limited his availability during football season.
The headliner for the Rams once again will be guard Matthew Marinchak, however. Now a senior, Marinchak led the Rams with a scoring average of 16.8 points last season, and he’s less than 40 points away from 1,000 for his career. Marinchak currently has 968 points and needs 32 to become the 13th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points.
Unlike his older brother, Michael, who opted to play baseball at Seton Hill, Matthew seems set on continuing his career on the hardwood collegiately. Thus far, he’s garnered interest from a variety of Division III schools.
Fellow seniors Jaicob Hollick, a guard who averaged 10.1 points last campaign, and forward Dylan Rhoades will also be cornerstones for the Rams in 2021-22.
“Those are our core three coming back from last year. They’re our captains, they’re our leaders,” Gustin noted.
Other notable senior contributors include centers Jude Grzywinski and Miles Higgins, as well as guard Joey Kondisko. Higgins, who also sustained an injury during football season, is still working his way back into form.
Other seniors on the roster include Connor Tunstal and Conner Little, while juniors Christian Brugler and James Pleskovitch will also compete for minutes on the varsity.
After having just 21 practices throughout all of last season, the Rams have enjoyed a more traditional schedule in preparation of this season, which should pay significant dividends.
“This year, we’re hoping to be a lot more consistent, a lot more competitive,” Gustin stated. “It’s going to be a whole different situation for us.”
South Allegheny, which reached the WPIAL Class 3A Championship game last March, as well as Shady Side Academy, which went 14-3 in 2021, appear to be the top contenders in the section once again. The Rams will have an early test, as they open section play on Dec. 17 with a matchup at home against the Gladiators. Additionally, Apollo-Ridge, Valley, East Allegheny, and Steel Valley also compete in Class 3A Section 3.
“We want to be one of the top teams in our section,” said Gustin. “Come WPIAL playoff time, we’ll see where we are and reevaluate what our expectation is for that.”
Ligonier Valley, which is eight wins shy of 1,000 entering the 89th year in program history, opens its season at the Plum Tournament this weekend, playing Class 2A Riverview on Friday.
