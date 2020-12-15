Five points in two section games.
That’s all that separated the Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team from the WPIAL playoffs a season ago.
The Wildcats lost those two section games by three points. If they win those games, they’re in the playoffs.
In fact, six of their defeats were by a total of 18 points.
Yes, the 2019-20 season — a losing record (6-16 overall, 3-7 in the section) for only the fourth time in Brad Wetzel’s 18 years as head coach, and no playoffs — was an aberration for Greater Latrobe.
“It was very challenging,” is how Wetzel described it. “At times, I thought it was frustrating for everybody.
“We had little experience going into the season. There were so many close games that I thought if we had a little more basketball acumen or a little better decision-making, that would’ve made a difference.
“The players were frustrated at times, but many of them had never been put in those positions before. It was hard for everybody.”
But last season’s loss could be this season’s gain for the Wildcats.
Although it’s a significant loss, Greater Latrobe graduated only one starter. And that player, Mike Noonan — who averaged team highs in points (20.5) and rebounds (7.9) and is now at NCAA Division III Allegheny — was also 6-foot-6.
“He stepped up and had a breakout season, and if he hadn’t done that, I’m not sure we would’ve even been competitive,” Wetzel allowed. “In many ways, I thought we made the best of it and were in a lot of games.”
The tallest player on Greater Latrobe’s roster this season is 6-foot-3. And although there are three of them, two are guards.
“We do not have size, and we almost always never do. We don’t even have the normal length that we usually do,” Wetzel indicated.
“The one thing we do have is some experience. We have some seniors who now understand what it’s going to take to win those close games.”
Of the Wildcats’ four returning starters, three are seniors. They include point guard Ryan Sickenberger (14.1 points, 2.8 assists. 2.2 steals, 2.5 rebounds), who was also the team’s leading three-point shooter (44 made), in addition to 6-foot guard Drew Clair (6.0 points, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, 3.8 rebounds) and 6-foot-3 guard Frankie Newill (6.8 points, 1.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds).
The other starter back is Chase Sickenberger (5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds), a 6-foot-2 guard-forward. Moving into the lineup will be 6-foot-3 sophomore guard Landon Butler (7.0 points, 2.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds), who was the top reserve by the end of last season.
In addition, Wetzel said that two more seniors will be part of the rotation this time around. They are 6-foot-3 guard-forward Michael Shoemaker and guard Nick Rauco.
“I think a senior-oriented team...one with experience and finds a way to win those close games,” Wetzel offered. “That’s one thing I think this team has in knowing what we want to try and do.”
That would be get up and down the floor...not that that’s anything out of the ordinary for Greater Latrobe. Wetzel just sees it as being even more important this season with a smaller team.
“No question about it. We like to run, anyway,” Wetzel pointed out.
“We like the speed of the game to be up, but it’s of paramount importance now. We can’t just try to go head-to-head with some bigger guys inside.
“We need to make sure we’re playing full-court. Our advantage of speed is what we’re going to rely on.
“We’re going to try and negate the other team’s big players by making them play full-court. It’s going to be critical for us to dictate tempo this season.”
However, along with that comes the possible issue of foul trouble. That said, Wetzel is well aware that the Wildcats are going to need to come up with a couple more players he can count on.
“Sure,” Wetzel confirmed, “especially when depth is one of our biggest concerns. To do what we want to do, we’re probably going to need at least eight people to play some minutes.”
Four others are in contention for those spots. They are junior forwards Josh Fazekas (6-foot-2), Ben Hamaty (6-foot-3) and Luke Hamaty (6-foot-3), freshman guard-forward Quadarius Davis (6-foot-2) and senior forward Patrick Shimko (6-foot-1).
“Right now, we haven’t found those eighth and ninth players,” Wetzel permitted. “When you play aggressively as we do, you may have to go down the bench early in games.”
One thing Greater Latrobe was able to do — unlike some schools because of coronavirus (COVID-19) — is get in both of its scrimmages and required 15 practices. But the Wildcats didn’t participate in a fall league this year because of concerns with the virus.
“We just stayed in-house and did some sanitization with the basketballs and things like that,” Wetzel stated. “That part of it seemed to work.
“We didn’t want to risk going out and playing against anybody else. We wanted the chance to have a season.”
Speaking of which, this season is going to be quite distinctive in another way. Not only are the Wildcats dropping down from WPIAL Class 6A to 5A, all of their Section 3 opponents will be different from the ones they faced the past two years.
One of those is Penn Hills, which could be ranked in the state to begin the season. The others also are — or have been in the past — heavy-hitters like Franklin Regional, Gateway, Woodland Hills, McKeesport Area and Kiski Area.
“I think, in the long run, that’s probably going to bode well for us,” Wetzel said of Class 5A. “We’re going to be playing against schools that are more our size.
“That said, I think we did play at a pretty high level in 6A, especially against some schools that were a lot bigger than us. I think 5A will suit us better. But the section we’re in this season is as difficult as any we’ve ever been in.
“Every team is going to be good. And I’m not just talking perennial powers, but most of the teams have a lot of talent coming back.
“This section is going to be difficult. I don’t know that there’s a better section in the WPIAL.”
Still, Greater Latrobe hopes to return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. That means the Wildcats will have to finish in the top four.
“You always want to make that as one of your goals,” Wetzel said, referring to the playoffs. “You want to be able to contend with the best teams in your section.”
Now, there has to be a season. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf enacted a temporary shutdown of high school and youth athletics last week because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-week, limited-time mitigation efforts remain in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Wolf said his decision was made to curb the current spread of COVID-19, in addition to keeping hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed throughout the holiday season, among other measures.
Still, the Wildcats were able to get one game in before the temporary shutdown, an 82-72 setback at Butler Area, the defending WPIAL Class 6A champion and one of the top teams in the classification.
Wetzel and the Wildcats are hoping for more in 2021.
“I don’t know that you can totally control everything,” Wetzel said. “We’re just trying to be smart about the things that we do. We’re just one case away from having to take a break from things, too.
“Everything’s going to be fluid. We have to be ready to kind of start and stop.”
