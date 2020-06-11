When the high school spring sports season officially canceled play and American Legion followed suit, the outlook for any form of summer baseball looked bleak.
Latrobe Jethawks manager Jason Bush, who also serves as the Region 7 American Legion director, held out hope, though.
With positive developments regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as some patience, Bush was able to organize a baseball league, even without the backing of the American Legion. As a result, the newly branded Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League will officially commence with league play this weekend. Although the Jethawks begin their league slate on June 15 against Derry, Latrobe already has three exhibition games under its belt.
Latrobe’s first real games, a doubleheader last Sunday against Hollidaysburg, yielded a split. The outcome was secondary, however, after a layoff of approximately three months for the players.
“There was a giddiness on their face,” Bush said of his players. “It was almost like they were they caged up animals at one point, and they were kind of set free.”
Shortly after Memorial Day, Bush ran drills with small groups of his players. When Westmoreland County entered the green phase last Friday, the team began full practices.
“The first couple of days that we got together, it was kind of ragged because they were so pumped up, they were throwing the ball all over the place,” joked Bush, who is in his 15th season guiding the program.
Those ragged practices carried over into the season opener, a 9-8 loss to Hollidaysburg in what Bush described as a sloppy performance. However, the Jethawks rebounded later that day, claiming a 6-0 victory. He hopes that effort is more indicative of what’s to come for an experienced group that returns all but one key contributor — Matt Henderson — from last year’s team.
“I think we have a veteran type of club, and that’s a good thing,” Bush noted. “These guys have been around each other for a while.”
In 2019, Latrobe reached the District 31 semifinals, falling in the best-of-three series to Hempfield East. The Jethawks hosted to Region 7 Tournament the following week, and won their first two games, nearly advancing to the final day of the tournament, before suffering a pair of one-run defeats to end their campaign.
“We were literally two runs away from potentially playing for that regional championship, so I think that was really valuable experience for the guys coming back,” Bush said.
Among the notable returners are Logan Gustafson, Jake Bradish, Ben Rafferty and Cam Dominick, all of whom just graduated from Greater Latrobe, in addition to Ethan Boring, a recent grad of Ligonier Valley. That quintet is expected to comprise the pitching staff for the Jethawks this summer, and it was Dominick and Gustafson who combined to produce the shutout victory on Sunday against Hollidaysburg.
“We’re pretty pleased with what we might have as pitching depth this season,” Bush detailed.
That pitching staff should be aided by an athletic outfield that consists primarily of Gustafson, Bradish, who is a Penn State-Altoona commit, and Drew Clair.
Around the infield, Rafferty will anchor first base, while Vinny Amatucci, who starred in net for the Greater Latrobe hockey team, has earned the starting nod at third base. In the middle infield, Washington & Jefferson recruit Boring and Clair will see time, as will Clay Petrosky, who could also play catcher on occasion.
Newcomer Logan Short could earn considerable time behind the plate, as Bush is impressed with his defensive abilities, as well as the power in his bat. Furthermore, Tucker Knupp, an All-State honoree on the gridiron for Greater Latrobe, will play at third base and DH, while another newcomer, Ligonier Valley’s Ben Anderson, has also shown promise.
Bush understands that rust will be a factor for all of the teams this summer, but minimizing errors and walks are perhaps the biggest keys to success, especially in a season where teams are not likely to round into form until well into July.
“We’re used to getting these guys after the high-school season — potentially 20, 22 games if they made a deep playoff run,” he added. “We’re not in that position this year.”
Bush expects Hempfield East, which won the Region Tournament, as well as Bushy Run, the reigning District 31 Champion, to be top contenders once again, while he pointed to Yough as a team that appears poised for a breakout season. Mount Pleasant, Derry, West Hempfield, Murrysville and Young Township round out the rest of the teams in the league. Unity Township, a regular in American Legion District 31 play, didn’t have enough players to field a team in the independent summer baseball league.
Although this season has been unprecedented, Bush has not altered the aspirations for his squad, which has made the district postseason 29 consecutive campaigns, with 16 appearances in the Region 7 Tournament. Though the region will have a different look this year, there will still likely be a tournament, albeit with a smaller field of teams.
“For us, the goals never change. The minimal is always the playoffs, and then see how far it can take us,” Bush said.
