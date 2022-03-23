Jason Bush is no stranger to Ligonier Valley baseball. Bush was hired in the offseason as the Rams’ head coach after former coach Brett Marabito stepped down as a result of a work conflict. But while he’s new on the job, Bush’s roots in American Legion with the Latrobe Jethawks and with the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League has made for a smooth transition.
“We always had our eye on the Ligonier High School program from the legion standpoint. The ties run kind of deep with me in that area,” said Bush, who has guided Latrobe Legion to more than 350 wins over the past 16 seasons.
Bush, who was also an assistant at Chatham University and Saint Vincent College, is the head of a high-school program for the first time, however, which has added a few new responsibilities to his plate.
“Early on, there’s a lot of paperwork,” Bush laughed. “I’m really looking forward to – as we start to play baseball – just doing what I think we’ve always done pretty well, and that’s do it out on the field.”
On the field, Bush appears to have a strong core, as the vast majority of contributors return from 2021. A year ago, the Rams made their highly-anticipated return to the WPIAL, going 7-12 overall, including 4-6 in Class 3A Section 3. Courtesy of their fourth-place finish, the Rams qualified for the playoffs, but fell to second-seeded Avonworth 10-2 in the Class 3A first round at West Mifflin High School.
Just two players – Mason Seftas and Jacob Bleehash — from that squad graduated, however, with Seftas continuing his career on the diamond at Saint Vincent College.
“I was able to come in at a really nice time where there’s a deep group of returning lettermen, a deep group of seniors,” Bush noted. “It definitely helps coming in in this particular situation.”
Seniors comprise the core of the 2022 version of the Rams: Nick Beitel, a Washington & Jefferson football commit, will start at catcher; George Golden projects as the first baseman; Connor Tunstall, who recently pledged to Lesley University, will play in the middle infield; Grant Dowden, committed to Allegheny, will play in both the outfield and infield; and Lucas Mills is penciled into an outfield spot. Of that group, all but Mills are expected to see significant time on the mound, as well. Additional seniors include infielders Tyler Anderson and Kaden Faas, and outfielders Logan Foust and Ryan Harbert.
A trio of juniors – Haden Sierocky, Noah Lawson, and Broderick Schreyer – also will assume prominent roles. Sierocky, who has fully recovered from an arm injury sustained while playing quarterback in the fall, will play outfield, while Lawson and Schreyer will patrol the infield. All three are likely to earn innings on the hill.
Furthermore, freshman Adam Moreland could emerge as a contributor, as he’ll likely play catcher when Beitel moves to the mound.
“Adam’s a kid who has a lot of potential ability, and he’s going to see plenty of time behind the plate,” Bush revealed. “He’s a guy we’re going to be counting on – kind of baptism by fire.”
Last year, Beitel paced the offense with a .455 batting average, while Sierocky, Tunstall, and Dowden all hit above .300. Furthermore, five Rams reached or eclipsed 10 RBIs, with Golden leading the way with 19. Ligonier Valley also compiled 58 stolen bases in 2021, with Sierocky and Beitel combining for 32 of them.
“I think the strength, looking at this club in general, could potentially be offensively, with a little push towards some speed,” Bush stated. “We have some guys who can really run. If we get on, it’s a team that can be aggressive on the base paths and maybe cause some havoc and do some great things.”
In order to make strides forward, though, the Rams’ pitching will likely need to improve significantly. Last season, the team posted an ERA of 7.09. Additionally, Bleehash’s graduation created a void, as he paced the team in wins and innings pitched. Among the returners, Dowden, Beitel, and Sierocky logged the most innings, with varying levels of success. Bush hopes to find other reliable options to toe the rubber, especially with the recently-adopted format that features section games on back-to-back days.
“I think we have some depth in numbers, but there’s some guys who maybe haven’t done it for an extended period at the varsity level,” Bush noted. “Until we go out there and do that and actually physically see it, I think that’s going to be a question mark.”
Last season, Derry Area claimed the section title, Deer Lakes and Valley also finished ahead of the Rams, while Mount Pleasant Area and East Allegheny placed in the bottom two spots.
Through his legion experience, Bush has familiarity with the Trojans and Mount Pleasant Area, but the other squads are relative unknowns.
“We’re not going to worry about who we’re playing; we’re just going to worry about being us,” he said. “I think the goal always is to make the playoffs. That’s something we instill on the guys as literally being the minimal goal. We don’t want to set any limitations on what we may be able to do.”
Ligonier Valley opens its season on March 25 with a game at Greensburg Salem, while the Rams commence section play with a road matchup against East Allegheny on April 4.
