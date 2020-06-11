A year ago, the Derry Legion baseball team had a season to forget.
After beginning the campaign with just 11 players, injuries limited the squad to nine players for the majority of the campaign. As expected, the results weren’t pretty, and Derry was among the few teams that did not qualify for the American Legion District 31 postseason.
“We got crushed all year because we didn’t have the players,” explained manager Joe Lynch, who is entering his third season at the helm. “We were completely limited – handcuffed.”
The outlook is much different in 2020, however.
Thanks to some late additions, Derry will boast a roster of 20 players for this summer in the rebranded Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League. The team will be made up of players from the Derry Area and Blairsville School Districts, as usual, as well as some players from Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley. With Unity Township not fielding a team this season, a few of those players have joined Derry.
Although the team is comprised of a diverse group of players, things have gone smoothly thus far, according to Lynch.
“They’re all familiar with each other. They’re a pretty good group of guys,” he said. “They’re gelling pretty quickly.”
The team held its first practice last Saturday, the day after when many local counties began the green phase of recovery from the current (COVID-19) pandemic. Although Lynch described that first day as “messy,” the team has worked hard to prepare for the season opener on Sunday, on the road against Young Township.
“We’ve been practicing every day, going as long as we could,” said Lynch, who noted that practices have mostly been split into positional groups. “We can specialize with each one of them on what we need to do, as much as we can.”
In stark contrast to last season, pitching looks to be an asset for Derry this year. Although Lynch will have to limit the pitchers’ workloads early in the season, he has enough arms to succeed in that approach.
“That’s the luxury of having a big team – quite a few guys can step in there and throw a few innings anyway,” he said.
Among some of the notable hurlers are Derry Area’s Josh Ulery, who figures to be the ace of the staff, as well as Andrew Baker of Blairsville.
Ulery will also play shortstop for Derry, and will likely be joined in the lineup by fellow Trojans players catcher Austin Siko, outfielder Matt McDowell, Ryan Bushey, who was injured last summer, and Brayden Mickinac.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats will be represented well by C.J. Ingmire, who boasts one of the top power bats, and Brayde Furman, an outfielder. Mason Seftas, of Ligonier Valley, joined the team after he was slated to play for Unity Township. A pair of Greater Latrobe players, Jaden Alesi and Jacob Stump, will also make contributions.
Other players on the roster include Derry Area’s Lucas Ray, Blake Cecchini, Anthony Lasser, Nick Reeping, Jake Watson, and Nate Gray, along with Blairsville’s Braden Staats and Hank Skirboil.
“There are not too many weak spots,” Lynch detailed. “Fielding – we’re loaded. We’re strong up the middle.”
Although the recent edict from the PIAA could allow school districts to reopen their facilities for athletics even sooner, Derry may not be able to utilize the high school field for the first few weeks of the season. If that’s the case, the team will play at Sloan Field in Blairsville, which has much shorter fences than the home of the Trojans.
As it stands now, Derry will open its home slate at Sloan Field on Monday, against Latrobe. With Unity out of the league this year, the Jethawks and Derry expect to develop a rivalry. To that point, the teams will square off in the anticipated Fourth of July game at Legion-Keener Park.
In addition to Latrobe, Hempfield East and Yough appear to be the front-runners in the league, which consists of just nine teams this year. The other squads include defending District 31 champion Bushy Run, Young Township, Murrysville, Mount Pleasant, and West Hempfield. The top seven finishers will automatically qualify for the postseason, while the two bottom teams will battle for the eighth spot.
Regardless of the records, Derry expects to be much more competitive in games this season. Most importantly, for the players and coaches alike, simply returning to the game they love will be front and center all season.
“I’m just happy to be out there. I didn’t think it would ever start,” Lynch said of the season.
