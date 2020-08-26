When Michael Marinchak’s senior basketball season at Ligonier Valley concluded with a state playoff loss in early March, he was still unsure of his athletic future. After scoring more than 1,500 career points and leading his team to multiple conference titles and a district crown, Marinchak had options to play basketball at the next level.
Even without playing a single baseball game in 2020, however, Marinchak ultimately decided to pursue a college career on the diamond, as he signed with Seton Hill University in the spring. That decision, and his performance in the future, are heavily predicated on his potential on the mound.
Prior to that decision, Marinchak visited Carlow University, and considered playing for the Celtics basketball team, which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Carlow’s coach, Tim Keefer, has ties to Westmoreland County, and had already recruited several local players to join his program, including Jeannette’s Swade Redman, and Penn-Trafford’s Hunter DiStefano.
As the high school baseball season approached, Marinchak and the Rams had high hopes after winning the Heritage Conference Championship in 2019. He, along with fellow seniors like Ethan Boring, John Beard, and Ben Anderson, appeared poised to have another strong season.
On March 13, however, the Rams headed to practice with the understanding that their season may not happen. By that point, the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were already widespread. As a result, Ligonier Valley embraced what was likely their final chance to play together, as they had a spirited practice.
While that practice marked the final time the Rams took the field together as a team and closed the door on the 2020 campaign, another door opened for Marinchak. That same day, he was contacted by the baseball coaching staff at Seton Hill University. First-year pitching coach Timothy Cronin saw Marinchak’s potential, and he conveyed that the Griffins had interest in the hurler.
“He really liked my mechanics and how I threw the ball,” Marinchak said of Cronin. “He said that he could help me work to become a better pitcher, to throw harder. When you hear someone who has faith in you right off the bat, without even watching you play, saying that they can help improve your game, you can’t pass that up.”
In May, Marinchak made his commitment to join Seton Hill, which plays at the NCAA Division II level.
“It was a very difficult decision,” he said. “I didn’t really know until I heard from Seton Hill’s baseball coaches.”
The Griffins were 9-4 prior to the cancellation of the rest of the 2020 season, and they won back-to-back PSAC Championships in 2017 and 2018.
Marinchak will play for Seton Hill head coach Mark “Maz” Marizzaldi, who has guided the program since its inception in 2004.
“He was a late bloomer, and still is kind of raw with his ability, which is exciting to us. That gives us a lot to work with and develop,” Maz said of the 6-foot-2 Marinchak, who throws five pitches.
“I was hoping to have a little bit better clarity on his ability, but with the high school season not happening, that made it a little bit more challenging. We trusted that him being a good athlete was going to be good enough for him to have an opportunity here.”
While spring baseball was wiped out, Marinchak did his best to hone his skills, getting together with other pitchers from the Rams to keep their arms in shape.
More recently, he played for Martella’s Pharmacy in the All-American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA), which is a college-aged league based in Johnstown. Marinchak, who played Colt baseball last summer, also considered the Westmoreland County American League Baseball (typically called District 31), where some of his high school teammates like Boring and Anderson played.
“I had it down between those two leagues,” he noted. “I thought the Johnstown league would bring more competition and more of a maturity level of baseball, with it being older kids (ages 18-22).”
Through the early stages of the season, Marinchak was off to an impressive start individually, while Martella’s was near the top of the standings, too.
When Marinchak reports to Seton Hill, he’ll already know a few faces, including Marrek Paola and Omar Ward. Paola was a teammate on the hardwood at Ligonier Valley for three seasons, and played in 25 games as a freshman for the Seton Hill basketball team this past campaign.
“He told me that I would enjoy the campus,” Marinchak said of Paola. “We talked a little bit throughout his season and how he was doing. He came back to a couple of our games and we talked after those.”
Ward, meanwhile, is a Blairsville native who went to The Kiski School in Saltsburg, and transferred to Seton Hill’s baseball team last year, although he did not see any action.
With his path now set, Marinchak’s focus will shift towards unlocking that potential that drew the attention of his future coaches. If so, his late decision could pay huge dividends for both him and Seton Hill University.
