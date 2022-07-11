Latrobe Little League will now advance a second All-Star team to the next round of the playoffs. The 11-year-old All-Star team defeated West Point 11-5 on Friday to advance.
On Saturday, the 12-year-old team downed West Point in dramatic fashion 4-3 to move on to the next round of the playoffs.
Latrobe broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth when Brody Schober scored the winning run on a Max Dlugos grounder to short that was bobbled, giving Latrobe the 4-3 win.
After a scoreless top of the first for West Point, Latrobe took the lead early in the bottom of the inning.
Cam Ferri led off with a bunt single and then stole second base. Next, Austin Slezak reached on an infield error, moving Ferri to third base. Vinny Calabrace then hit a fly ball to centerfield and Ferri tagged up to score putting Latrobe on the scoreboard at 1-0. Slezak tagged up and moved to third base. After Kavin Clayton went down swinging, Brody Schober singled to centerfield to plate Slezak, making it a 2-0 game.
Latrobe would add to its lead in the bottom of the second when Slezak lined a single to left field, scoring Matthew Fernell and extending the Latrobe lead to 3-0.
West Point finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth when Connor Donahue smacked a home run over the right-field fence, cutting the Latrobe lead to 3-1.
In the top of the fifth, after a Max Bossert pop-out to the pitcher, West Point’s Jojo Monios walked. Nate Meeder hit into a fielder’s choice getting Monios out at second base. Reese Myers singled to centerfield, moving Meeder to third base. Myers took second base on the throw-in.
Avery Chappel reached on an infield error, allowing Meeder to score and Myers went to third base.
Next, Zack Krall lined a single to right field, scoring Myers knotting the game at 3-3 and setting the stage for Latrobe’s dramatic bottom of the sixth win.
Austin Slezak started and threw five and one-third innings for Latrobe, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out five and walking two.
Brody Schober got the win, allowing no runs on one hit, throwing two-thirds inning
Latrobe’s top hitters were Brody Schober (two singles, an RBI), Cam Ferri (two singles), Austin Slezak (single, an RBI), Evan Ulewicz (single), Vinny Calabrace (an RBI) and Max Dlugos (an RBI).
West Point’s hitters were led by Jojo Monios (three singles), Zach Krall (two singles, an RBI), Connor Donahue (home run, an RBI) and Reese Meeder (single)
Latrobe moves onto the Section 2 Tournament being held in Bullskin Township, starting July 19, with the winner of the tournament going to the states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.