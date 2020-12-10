The winter sports season is set to begin on Friday.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) didn’t take action or hold a vote on the matter during the organization’s regular meeting held Wednesday. That clears the way for winter sports to begin on time, in earnest, on Friday, despite rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases throughout Western Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA) and Pennsylvania Principals Association (PPA) addressed the matter of rising COVID-19 cases throughout the region and sent a letter to the PIAA, asking the organization to delay the start of the winter sports season.
“A delay of the winter sports season, we believe, offers an alternative to losing an entire season,” said Jonathan G. Ross, Ed.D. President of the PPA.
“It will allow for the much anticipated and publicized outbreak that is certain to come after the holidays, to subside and provide a clearer picture of what the coming months hold in light of the distribution of a vaccine.”
Administrators noted in their letter that the PIAA is pushing its decision to the local level, which results in pressure from the community, parents and student body “to move forward with practices and competitions that most certainly place student athletes in a vulnerable and dangerous situation.” School officials also said that many schools are closed for in-person instruction, and the state “is in a very different situation than this past August when decisions were being made about the fall sports season.”
PASA officials stated that it was about a 50-50 split to move forward with, or delay the sports season when surveyed in the fall. For the winter sports season, 83% of superintendents are in favor of a delay, while 17% did not.
“The vast majority of our superintendents want a delay,” said John Bell, PASA President.
Individual school districts will have to make that decision, according to PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi, adding that they can still opt not to hold athletics this season. The season could still be delayed by Gov. Tom Wolf, as well.
For now, the PIAA is planning for the start of the winter sports season later this week.
“We have not seen any data why Jan. 1 would be better than Dec. 11, or why Jan. 15 would be better than Feb. 1,” Lombardi said.
The PIAA also approved a proposal that limits the state basketball playoffs to a champions-only format, meaning only the WPIAL champions in each classification will qualify for the 12-team state tournament. If a game is canceled because schools can’t agree on whether or not to wear masks, it can be labeled as a “no contest,” similar to a cancellation because of COVID-19 concerns.
The PIAA State Wrestling Tournament will be limited to eight entries per event, and all eight grapplers will medal. The state swimming tournament also cut qualifiers this season from 32 to 16 based upon time. State diving may also be changed to a separate two-day, stand-alone tournament.
There was also an amendment passed, similar to the fall season, which allows winter sports teams to continue playing regular-season contests until the state championships. Schools will have 16 weeks to play games instead of 10 weeks, thanks to the amendment.
Additionally, teams must practice two days if they miss seven consecutive practices because of COVID-19. They must practice three days if they miss 10 practices and four days if they miss 14 practices.
Game-time action is currently scheduled to start this week.
The Greater Latrobe bowling teams will be in action today, while the Wildcats’ boys’ basketball and swimming teams compete on Friday. The Greater Latrobe boys will visit Butler Area, while the swimming teams travel to Penn Hills. A multi-team wrestling tournament, involving Greater Latrobe and Derry Area will also take place Saturday in Monroeville.
Next week, the Greater Latrobe girls are scheduled to host Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Derry Area boys welcome Greensburg Salem, also on Tuesday, and the Lady Trojans visit Valley on Thursday.
But for all that is taking place, there have been a slew of tipoff tournaments and other events already canceled or postponed.
Derry Area’s annual tipoff tournament, set for Friday and Saturday, was canceled, as was an event for the Greater Latrobe girls at Indiana Area. The second day of Greater Latrobe’s season-opening tournament at Butler Area was canceled on Saturday, in addition to the annual Blairsville Duals.
Ligonier Valley is currently in a full-remote learning model through at least Friday because Westmoreland County has remained in the “substantial” category of community transmission for COVID-19. All athletic practices and events are postponed until the district returns to a hybrid instructional model.
Greater Latrobe is in a full-remote learning model until Jan. 18 and Derry Area the same until three days earlier on Jan. 15. During the time of full remote learning school officials have said that athletics and extracurricular activities will continue, as scheduled.
