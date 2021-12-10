Nearly all of the local teams will be in action this weekend as the winter sports season kicks off tonight.
Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley will all be in boys and girls basketball tip-off tournaments. Greater Latrobe and Derry Area will participate in wrestling tournaments, while Greater Latrobe swimming and bowling teams are also in action.
The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team is at the Butler Area tournament, while the Lady Wildcats are participating in the Indiana Area tournament. The Derry Area boys are at the Burrell tournament, while the Lady Trojans play at the Monessen tournament. The Ligonier Valley boys play at the Plum tournament, while the Lady Rams take part in the Greensburg Salem tournament.
The Greater Latrobe wrestling team is participating in the Hickory tournament on Friday and Saturday, while the Derry Area wrestling team opens its season on Saturday during the annual Babbit Duals at River Valley.
Additionally, the Greater Latrobe swimming team is at home, while the Wildcats’ bowling team is on the road, both on Friday.
———
FRIDAY (10TH)
High School
Boys Basketball
Butler Tournament
Gr. Latrobe vs. Butler Area, 8 p.m.
Burrell Tournament
Derry Area vs. Kiski Area, 3:30 p.m.
Plum Tournament
Ligonier Valley vs. Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Indiana Area Tournament
Gr. Latrobe at Indiana Area, 5 p.m.
Monessen Tournament
Derry Area vs. Jeannette, 5 p.m.
Greensburg Salem Tournament
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Gr. Latrobe at Hickory Tournament
Swimming
Penn Hills at Gr. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Bowling
Gr. Latrobe at Yough, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY (11TH)
High School
Boys Basketball
Butler Tournament
Gr. Latrobe vs. Knoch, 3:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Plum Tournament
Derry Area at Burrell Tournament
Girls Basketball
Gr. Latrobe at Indiana Area Tournament, 3 p.m.
Derry Area at Monessen Tournament
Ligonier Valley at Gbg. Salem Tournament
Wrestling
Gr. Latrobe at Hickory Tournament
Derry Area at Babbit Duals (River Valley)
