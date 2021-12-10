Nearly all of the local teams will be in action this weekend as the winter sports season kicks off tonight.

Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley will all be in boys and girls basketball tip-off tournaments. Greater Latrobe and Derry Area will participate in wrestling tournaments, while Greater Latrobe swimming and bowling teams are also in action.

The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team is at the Butler Area tournament, while the Lady Wildcats are participating in the Indiana Area tournament. The Derry Area boys are at the Burrell tournament, while the Lady Trojans play at the Monessen tournament. The Ligonier Valley boys play at the Plum tournament, while the Lady Rams take part in the Greensburg Salem tournament.

The Greater Latrobe wrestling team is participating in the Hickory tournament on Friday and Saturday, while the Derry Area wrestling team opens its season on Saturday during the annual Babbit Duals at River Valley.

Additionally, the Greater Latrobe swimming team is at home, while the Wildcats’ bowling team is on the road, both on Friday.

———

FRIDAY (10TH)

High School

Boys Basketball

Butler Tournament

Gr. Latrobe vs. Butler Area, 8 p.m.

Burrell Tournament

Derry Area vs. Kiski Area, 3:30 p.m.

Plum Tournament

Ligonier Valley vs. Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Indiana Area Tournament

Gr. Latrobe at Indiana Area, 5 p.m.

Monessen Tournament

Derry Area vs. Jeannette, 5 p.m.

Greensburg Salem Tournament

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Gr. Latrobe at Hickory Tournament

Swimming

Penn Hills at Gr. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Gr. Latrobe at Yough, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY (11TH)

High School

Boys Basketball

Butler Tournament

Gr. Latrobe vs. Knoch, 3:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Plum Tournament

Derry Area at Burrell Tournament

Girls Basketball

Gr. Latrobe at Indiana Area Tournament, 3 p.m.

Derry Area at Monessen Tournament

Ligonier Valley at Gbg. Salem Tournament

Wrestling

Gr. Latrobe at Hickory Tournament

Derry Area at Babbit Duals (River Valley)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.