Anthony Scarton hit a grand slam home run for Nakles (7-4) in a 15-6 win Wednesday, June 7, over Latrobe VFW (6-7) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

VFW held an early 1-0 lead after the first inning of play before Nakles scored two runs in the second and one in the third for a 3-1 margin. Nakles held a slim two-run lead until the final two innings of play, when Nakles exploded for five runs in the sixth and seven more in the final frame for a 15-1 lead. VFW responded with five runs in the home half of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t nearly enough as Nakles earned a 15-6 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

