Anthony Scarton hit a grand slam home run for Nakles (7-4) in a 15-6 win Wednesday, June 7, over Latrobe VFW (6-7) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
VFW held an early 1-0 lead after the first inning of play before Nakles scored two runs in the second and one in the third for a 3-1 margin. Nakles held a slim two-run lead until the final two innings of play, when Nakles exploded for five runs in the sixth and seven more in the final frame for a 15-1 lead. VFW responded with five runs in the home half of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t nearly enough as Nakles earned a 15-6 victory.
Anthony Scarton’s grand slam home run highlighted his day at the plate as he was 1 for 1 with two runs scored for Nakles. Dominic Scarton was 1 for 2, scoring three runs. Caden Marsh was 2 for 5 at the plate, scoring two runs. Dom Durigon (1 for 4), Tyler Hahn (1 for 3) and Ramone Williams (0 for 1) scored two runs apiece for Nakles. Brady McIlnay finished the game 2 for 3 at the plate, while teammate Aaron Gaskey was 1 for 3 with a double, scoring one run. Vinny Calabrace scored one run in the win, and teammate Peyton Peipock hit one single.
VFW was led at the plate by Jeremy Lazarchik, who was 1 for 3 with a double, scoring two runs. Teammate James Rafferty had VFW’s other extra-base hit – a double – as he went 1 for 3 with one run scored. Colin Barkley was a perfect 3 for 3 in the game as he scored one run. Nick Jacobsky was 1 for 3 and scored one run. Colin Hennessy scored one run in the loss, while teammate Braden Nelson was 2 for 3.
Anthony Scarton was the winning pitcher for Nakles as he struck out six batters. Dominic Scarton saw time on the mound as well as he fanned three and walked six. Calabrace made a relief appearance on the hill, striking out one batter and issuing one base on balls. Gaskey also pitched in the game.
Lazarchik took the loss for VFW as he struck out four batters and walked four. Rafferty put in time on the mound as he issued three free passes. Noah Smith made a relief appearance as he struck out one and walked three. Jacobsky also pitched in the game, striking out one batter.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
