The 55th annual Tom Mailey Junior Golf event was held June 13 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
The event is held in honor of Tom Mailey, a 1958 graduate of Latrobe High School and a 1962 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Mailey was an outstanding scholar-athlete.
He lost his life in an automobile accident in Columbus, Ohio.
Mailey was attending Ohio State University graduate school earning his master’s and doctorate degrees in nuclear physics.
The event had three divisions this year:
Division I (ages 17 & 18)
The winner was Nick Thomas who shot an 83.
The runner-up was Gavin McMullen, and he shot 93.
Division II (ages 15 & 16)
The winner was Michael Kingerski who finished with a score of 82.
The runner-up was Luke Lentz who shot an 83.
Division III (ages 14 and younger)
The winner was Rocco Harris who shot 123.
