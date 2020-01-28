Windber Area defeated the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team, 61-37, during an exhibition contest Monday.
Windber Area jumped out to a big lead through one quarter, holding a 26-7 advantage through eight minutes. The Lady Ramblers led, 36-16, at halftime after outscoring the Lady Rams by a point in the second quarter.
The teams played even in the third quarter, and Windber Area outscored the Lady Rams by four points, 15-11, in the fourth. The Lady Ramblers outscored LV by 19 points in the first quarter, but Windber Area bested the Lady Rams by just five points combined in the final three periods.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (2-14) with 18 points, including a trio of three pointers. Kaelyn Adams scored 10 points, while Liz Crissman scored two points and pulled down 15 boards. Katie Lawson also had four points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rams.
Alayna Elliott led Windber Area (12-4) with a game-high 20 points. Rylee Ott, Gina Gaye and Amanda Cominsky all scored 11 points as four Windber Area players were in double figures.
Ligonier Valley will travel to United today.
——— WINDBER AREA (61)
Karl 2-0-4; Elliott 8-4-20; Ott 4-3-11; Gaye 4-2-11; Ashbrook 1-2-4; Cominsky 5-1-11. Totals, 24-12(22)—61
LIGONIER VALLEY (37)
Adams 2-5-10; Lawson 2-0-4; Boyd 6-3-18; Crissman 1-0-2; Griffin 1-0-3. Totals, 12-8(13)—37
Score by Quarters
Windber Area 26 10 10 15 — 61 Ligonier Valley 7 9 10 11 — 37
Three-point field goals: Boyd-3, Adams, Griffin; Gaye
