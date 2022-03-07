Luke Willochell (106) and Vinny Kilkeary (120) claimed a WPIAL title at the Class 3A WPIAL/PIAA Southwest Regionals at Canon-McMillan High School Friday and Saturday.
Willochell, Kilkeary, Jack Pletcher (152) and Corey Boerio (215) will advance to the PIAA championships on March 10-12 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
For freshman Willochell, the WPIAL title is his first. Willochell got to the championship match via two pins and a major decision in the earlier rounds. In the 106-lbs championship, Willochell faced Indiana’s Nico Fanella.
Willochell got the upper hand going up 2-0 via a takedown in the early portion of the first period. Fanella recovered and scored a one-point escape to bring the score to 2-1 at the close of the first period.
Fanella got another two points on a reversal in the second period to go up 3-1.
Willochell rallied in the third period scoring five unanswered points (via a reversal and nearfall) to take the title, 7-3.
At the 120-lbs mark, Kilkeary scored two pins and a major decision to make it to the finals. In the finals, Kilkeary met Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, who Kilkeary pinned in the meeting of the 2021 Class 3A WPIAL/PIAA Southwest Regionals finals, for his first title.
The second period was the turning point of the match, Kilkeary outscored Hohman, 7-3, going up 9-4 heading into the final period.
In the third, Kilkeary added another seven points to secure the win, 16-5.
Pletcher reached the semifinals at the 152-lbs mark, where he lost by decision, 1-0, to Kelin Laffey of Pine-Richland. Boerio made it to the semifinals at 215 lbs, where he lost by decision, 1-0, to Thomas Jefferson’s Brian Finnery. Pletcher and Boerio move to the PIAA championships as the top four place finishers move on.
