CANONSBURG — How many points does it take to win an individual title at the Powerade wrestling tournament?
For Gabe Willochell, that number is 2.
The senior from Greater Latrobe High School shocked the packed crowd at Canon-McMillan High School with a stunning 2-0 victory in ultimate tiebreaker over two-time state champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon of Seneca Valley in the 132-pound final.
Not only was it the upset of the tournament, but it earned Willochell the Outstanding Wrestler award and the trophy for most falls — four — in the least amount of time — 4:35.
“It feels so good to be champion,” Willochell said “This was my favorite tournament to come to as a kid. I took sixth, sixth and fifth, and now to be a champion really feels good.”
Willochell was one of three area wrestlers to place in this event. GL teammmate Vince Kilkeary was eighth at 106 after a 3-0 loss to Jacob Houpt of Canon-McMillan.
Ty Cymmerman, a junior from Derry Area, took fifth place, thanks to a 7-2 decision over Finn Solomon of Franklin Regional at 126 pounds.
Herrera-Rondon, a junior, entered the tournament as the top seed, and Willochell the No. 6 seed.
Herrera-Rondon surrendered only two points in his previous four bouts.
The match was scoreless at the end of regulation and, by the time it reached the final 30 seconds of the ultimate tiebreaker, Herrera-Rondon had ridden Willochell 2:30 without allowing a point.
But with 23 seconds left, Willochell rolled out of the hold of Herrera-Rondon and turned the Seneca Valley wrestler to his back briefly before the official stopped the match.
“Through the tournament, I was wrestling pretty good,” Willochell said.
“I just went out there and tried to score as many points as I could. (He rode me) for 2:30 and at that point, I was doing what I could to get out.”
Willochell, a sixth seed, made it to the finals and a match with the top-seeded Herrera-Rondon after pins of Noah Taylor of Riverbend, Va., in 1:08; Jeremy McPherson of North Hills in :49; third-seeded Drew Munch of Wyoming Seminary in 1:01; and No. 2 seed Patrick Noonan of Stroudsburg in 1:37.
Willochell became the first champion in this event for Greater Latrobe since Luke Pletcher in 2015, the year before Mike Ciotti became head coach.
“Gabe is a gamer,” Ciotti said. “He’s looking to score points when the lights come on.
“I don’t know whether the crowd affects him. He wrestles like that all the time.
“He’s a super funky wrestler. He’s very unorthodox and does some funny things. He knows a ton of wrestling.”
Cymmerman’s performance on Saturday was missed by head coach Mike Weinell, who stayed home with a nasty case of the flu. Assistant Steve Shrum handled the team in Weinell’s absence.
A five-point move at the end of the first period paved Cymmerman’s win over Solomon for fifth place at 126.
“We have high expectations for Tyler,” Shrum said. “He came in as a fifth seed.
“Sometimes, it’s better (for others) to come in without expectations and just go out and wrestle each match. We always have high expectations for our kids. We feel they all have talent.”
Cymmerman went 5-2 in the tournament with the win over Solomon, a PIAA runner-up last season, the most impressive.
“This is a tough tournament,” Cymmerman said. “My goal is to win it. It also helps prepare you for the rest of the season.”
Kilkeary won his first two bouts before being sent to the consolations by No. 2 seed Briar Priest of Hempfield Area, 11-7. He went 1-2 in the wrestlebacks.
Priest and Isaiah Vance (285) led Hempfield Area with runner-up finishes.
Luke Gelbig was eighth at 113 for Mount Pleasant.
