Two no-hitters.
And 25 strikeouts in 13 innings.
“Oh, wow,” was the response from Greater Latrobe’s Kayla Williams to that second stat.
OK, so Gateway hasn’t won a game this season.
That’s still not a bad day’s work for any pitcher. By the way, Williams is a freshman.
Williams came into the season as No. 3 pitcher on Greater Latrobe’s depth chart. But with the injury to senior Jordan Tallman’s wrist and hand, head coach Bob Kovalcin has handed the softball to Williams and sophomore Josie Straigis in the circle for a few games now.
On Thursday, Williams got it...both times.
And she certainly made the most of it, facing only four batters over the minimum — two in each game — and the Lady Wildcats did enough at the plate to secure a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2, Senior Day sweep, 7-0 and 12-1, over visiting Gateway at Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field.
One of the games, a prior rainout, was moved to Greater Latrobe’s turf field with Gateway serving as the home team. That second game, in which Kovalcin basically went with the junior varsity team — except for Williams, that is — was stopped after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
The only run Gateway (0-7, 0-10) got off of Williams and the Lady Wildcats (7-1, 8-3) came in the first inning of the second game on a walk, stolen base and throwing error. And in the opener, Williams struck out seven of the final nine batters she faced, including four in a row at one point.
“I was just hitting my spots, working the corners and trying to be smart out there,” Williams explained. “I just wanted to work my pitches.”
Good thing, because Kovalcin felt that his team...well, just didn’t quite have it in the first game, even though it was a seven-run victory.
And, yes, he was concerned going in that the Lady Wildcats might have a little bit of a letdown after their huge win against Penn-Trafford on Wednesday.
That also marked the first section loss for Penn-Trafford (8-1) and vaulted Greater Latrobe into a virtual tie for first place — in the loss column, at least — with the Lady Wildcats having one game in hand. Both teams have a game remaining against third-place Thomas Jefferson (4-2, 6-3) while Greater Latrobe also has to play a makeup contest at Albert Gallatin (0-5, 2-5).
And, yes, Kovalcin felt the Lady Wildcats had a slight hangover from that win against P-T.
“I think we did,” he conceded. “And I think it showed in that first game.
“Luckily, we scored a couple of runs in the first two innings. But Kayla pitched well.”
After Williams allowed a base-runner in the top of the first — one of only two Gateway had the entire game — Greater Latrobe got her the only runs she needed in the home half of the inning when sophomore right-fielder Sydney DeGram led off with a bunt single and immediately stole second. Senior shortstop Jordan Novak then reached on an infield single with DeGram taking third.
Novak also swiped second, and senior center-fielder Emily Schmucker hit a slow grounder to third and was safe on a fielder’s choice with DeGram scoring on the play. Following Schmucker’s steal of second, junior catcher Jenna Tallman tapped back to the pitcher with Novak being tagged out at home. Courtesy-runner Lauren Weatherton was then thrown out attempting to steal second, but it permitted Schmucker to plate to give the Lady Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
After Williams retired the Lady Gators in order, Greater Latrobe pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the second. And the Lady Wildcats did it with two outs.
Back at the top of the order, DeGram and Novak singled, and Schmucker was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jenna Tallman then stroked a two-run double down the left-field line to make it 4-0.
In the fourth, Greater Latrobe tacked on a tally without a hit. With one out, Novak was hit by a pitch, stole second and third, and scored when the throw from the catcher was wide of the bag.
The Lady Wildcats tacked on their final two runs in the bottom of the sixth on just one hit, that being a leadoff, first-pitch single past shortstop by junior right-fielder Bailey Watson. Following a walk to Novak, Schmucker grounded to third with Gateway’s Kathryn Ryan stepping on the base to force out Watson.
However, in attempting to get Schmucker at first, Ryan committed a throwing error, bringing in Novak. And when Jenna Tallman got on base on a fielding error, Schmucker came in, and it was 7-0 with Williams getting the Lady Gators to go three-up, three-down in the top of the seventh for the first of her two wins.
“We didn’t hit the ball or swing the bats as well,” Kovalcin offered, referring — again — to that first game after the one against Penn-Trafford, “but it was Senior Day and those girls had their time. They got that in.
“And we won both games. That’s all that counts. That’s the most important thing.”
Williams saw to that in the nightcap. And Greater Latrobe got her two runs in the top of the first when sophomore designated-player Brynna King scored on a pair of errors, first by the second-baseman and then the right-fielder. Freshman third-baseman Corrine Wright was then plunked, and sophomore catcher Emma Blair delivered an RBI-double down the left-field line.
The Lady Wildcats upped their lead to 3-0 in the third following a leadoff bunt-single by King and a sacrifice bunt from Weatherton, a sophomore who got the start at second-base. Wright then had a bunt-single with King coming in on the play.
Greater Latrobe then put the second game away with a seven-spot in the top of the fifth, doing so with only two hits. Still, the Lady Wildcats sent 11 batters to the plate.
Gateway pitcher Deanna Gratton, who took the defeat in both games, walked two batters, and the Lady Gators committed five errors in the frame. Blair did knock a two-run double to left-center while DeGram had a single, and the advantage was 10-1.
Greater Latrobe’s final two runs in the sixth came with as many outs. Wright walked, and Straigis — playing shortstop in this one — ripped an RBI-triple along the right-field line. Next up was Blair, and she came through with her fourth run batted in of the game with a single.
Meanwhile, Williams was doing her thing.
“Hey, two no-hitters on one day from the same pitcher back-to-back, that’s pretty special,” Kovalcin expressed. “That’s pretty good.
“You got to give her all the kudos.”
The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to travel to Thomas Jefferson 4 p.m. today, but the weather forecast calls for rain. If the game gets postponed, it’ll have to be played next week — along with section matchup against Albert Gallatin — since Greater Latrobe is slated to host Class 6A Hempfield Area (8-5) on 7 p.m. Saturday.
———
Gr. Latrobe Gateway ab r h ab r h King 3 3 1 Kennedy 2 1 0 K Williams 0 0 0 Vojnik 3 0 0 Weathertn 2 1 0 B Ryan 1 0 0 Krnwettr 1 0 0 Gratton 2 0 0 Wright 1 3 1 McDevitt 2 0 0 Straigis 4 2 1 Green 2 0 0 Blair 4 0 3 K Ryan 2 0 0 McHugh 0 1 0 Comunale 2 0 0 Kraynick 3 0 0 Dawson 2 0 0 P Williams 1 0 0 Thiel 3 1 0 Watson 2 0 0 Burd 2 0 0 Henigin 2 0 0 DeGram 1 1 1
Totals 28 12 7 Totals 18 1 0Gr. Latrobe 201 072 0 — 12 7 1Gateway 100 000 0 — 1 0 7 Doubles: Blair-2 (GL) Triples: Straigis (GL) Strikeouts by: K Williams-12 (GL); Gratton-8 (G) Base on balls by: K Williams-1 (GL); Gratton-3 (G) Winning pitcher: Kayla Williams Losing pitcher: Deanna Gratton ———
Gateway Gr. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Kennedy 3 0 0 DeGram 2 2 2 Vojnik 2 0 0 Watson 2 0 1 B Ryan 2 0 0 Novak 2 3 2 Gratton 3 0 0 Schmucker 3 2 0 McDevitt 2 0 0 Je Tallman 3 0 1 Green 2 0 0 Weathertn 0 0 0 K Ryan 2 0 0 McHugh 1 0 0 Comunle 2 0 0 McHenry 2 0 0 Dawson 1 0 0 Bisignani 3 0 1 K Williams 2 0 0 Straigis 1 0 0 Brewer 3 0 0 Revitsky 3 0 0
Totals 19 0 0 Totals 27 7 7Gateway 000 000 0 — 0 0 4Gr. Latrobe 220 102 0 — 7 7 0 Doubles: Je Tallman (GL) Strikeouts by: K Williams-13 (GL); Gratton-6 (G) Base on balls by: K Williams-2 (GL); Gratton-3 (G) Winning pitcher: Kayla Williams Losing pitcher: Deanna Gratton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.