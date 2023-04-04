Ligonier Valley High School senior Tylan Wilkins seems to have been part of all of the special moments throughout the last four years. If he wasn’t directly part of the moment, he was there with a smile on his face cheering on his classmates or teammates.
That seems to be the way Wilkins operates, as a team player, and he’s proud of that. The son of Jennifer Kozusko and grandson of Cindy and Kevin Shaffer, Wilkins said that his grandfather (Shaffer) and his great-grandfather, Fred Nipp, have been the biggest influences to him through athletics and in helping shape the man he is today.
“With helping me really get into sports and get to things like lifting and lineman challenges, more even just practice, they’ve really been influential,” Wilkins explained. “Their words before a game have also shaped me as well.”
Part of a very successful football campaign this past fall, making the Homecoming Court, and being involved in the internship program at LVHS, Wilkins said his senior year has been everything he had expected and more. Now that track season is upon us, he’s hoping for the icing on the cake.
“Colin Smith, Mason Monkhern and I went down to the practice field and were throwing in early February and throughout the whole month to get throws in with shots and discs,” said Tylan. “I am hoping to achieve throwing 40 in shot and 120 in disc and also qualify for the WPIAL meets and further on.”
Coming a long way in improvement, according to his own measurements, Wilkins said he was able to place first, second and third numerous times in shot and place a few times in disc. “I was a few inches away from a chance to compete at the Last Chance meet,” he said. “The same role as I did for football is how I hope to serve my track team. I view myself as a captain. Even though we don’t have official ones, I like to keep the team in check when they get overwhelmed during the stretches and when we’re in the locker room.”
That supporter role is apparent any time you see Tylan. Whether it was in the Herd in the bleachers, in the locker room, or through his support during the school day, Ty’s contagious, kind, sincere smile is right there.
“I loved being able to go to volleyball games, basketball games or baseball games to cheer on my friends, and during football games, I would always get the skills players hyped after that big play; along with fun celebrations,” Ty reflected. “It was big for me, especially being a captain; you have to get your team fired up and keep pushing.”
“I love the feeling of being able to share those emotions during a game, or even at a banquet or anything,” Tylan explained. “I would always congratulate my friend Haden Sierocky after big games or a game-winning play. I just like showing everyone that if you keep a positive attitude about everything you do, and you’re kind, it can take you far and hoping it will pass on.”
Wilkins credits Ligonier Valley School District in his growth, as well.
“LVSD has taught me to have pride in everything I do and to compete at the highest level I can,” he said. “My coaches, teachers and teammates have taught me to be a scholar. In the classroom, I’ve always had a very good experience and I have a great group of friends that have made my experience at Ligonier very enjoyable.”
As graduation becomes more in-focus, right around the corner, Wilkins is excited for his plans after leaving the halls of Ligonier Valley.
“I plan on majoring in sports management and minoring in sports nutrition at Robert Morris University,” he said. “I hope to get a job with something involving sports, that is where I would like to spend my hours.”
A role model to many around him, Tylan has influenced his classmates and fellow athletes. He believes it is important to be respectful. His advice to those after him at LVHS is simple.
“I think it is important to respect your teachers, coaches and other classmates; that’s the biggest thing,” Tylan emphasized. “Also, do your work in the classroom if you want to open up big doors for your future. Take every opportunity you can. If you don’t do a sport you think you can excel in, take that opportunity and try it.”
