The Greater Latrobe wrestling team wrapped up its sectional play Wednesday with a 58-9 victory over the visiting Gateway Gators in a Class 3A, Section 4 match that also celebrated senior night.
Now the team awaits the WPIAL team pairings that will be released Thursday morning.
More importantly, Wednesday’s match featured the return of senior Nate Roth at the 139-lbs mark, bringing the Wildcat roster back up to full strength as they eye their post-season play.
“I was most excited for Nate to get in there,” Wildcats coach Mark Mears said. “We almost used him at Connellsville, but we didn’t get the matchup we wanted. He showed tonight that he is a difference-maker. This is the first time all year that we’ve had our entire lineup that we thought we could have in October.”
And that lineup wasted no time in taking the fight to the Gators as Luke Willochell got the Wildcats on the scoreboard first with a major decision win at 114 lbs.
Latrobe scored pins at the next two weight classes as Leo Joseph (120) and senior Vinny Kilkeary (127) pushed the Wildcat lead to 16-0.
Luke Pawlowski got Gateway its first points of the night with a decision win at 133 lbs.
Roth got Latrobe rolling again at 139 lbs making quick work of his opponent and scoring a pin.
Then Lucas Braun (145) and Braden Bronsen (152) strung together back-to-back falls to extend the Latrobe lead to 34-3.
Latrobe, next, won at 160 and 172 by forfeit.
Gateway would get its only pin of the night at 189 lbs when Jacob Pawlowski scored the fall.
The Wildcats then took the 215 lbs and heavyweight matches by forfeit to get the 58-9 victory.
“So, hopefully, we are healthy at the right time and we will see what the playoff seedings are (Thursday),” Mears said. “We just want put in a bracket somewhere and we will take care of it from there.”
And while the start of the season was not exactly what the Wildcats wanted, there is a silver lining to the early-season woes.
“It helped as the younger kids got a lot of experience,” Mears said. “Now if we need them for a match, we can move some guys around. Now you are putting someone in that wrestled 20 times instead of someone that sat on the bench all year. So, there is always a positive to a negative if you look at it the right way.”
The team playoffs are scheduled to start on Jan. 30.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
