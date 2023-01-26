The Greater Latrobe wrestling team wrapped up its sectional play Wednesday with a 58-9 victory over the visiting Gateway Gators in a Class 3A, Section 4 match that also celebrated senior night.

Now the team awaits the WPIAL team pairings that will be released Thursday morning.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

