The Greater Latrobe wrestling team peaked just at the right time. Under the leadership of head coach Mark Mears, the Wildcats claimed two WPIAL titles, a runner-up and a fourth-place finisher to send four wrestlers on to the state championships in Hershey this week.

Winning titles for the Cats were Luke Willochell (114) earning his second title, and Vinny Kilkeary (127) claiming his third. Nate Roth (139) finished second, and after a long storied career of injuries and a questionable slam call in 2021, is finally headed to the state championships. Rounding out the qualifiers was Corey Boerio (215) heading back to Hershey for the second consecutive year after placing fourth. As a team, the Wildcats finished second only to Waynesburg, surprising many.

