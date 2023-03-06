The Greater Latrobe wrestling team peaked just at the right time. Under the leadership of head coach Mark Mears, the Wildcats claimed two WPIAL titles, a runner-up and a fourth-place finisher to send four wrestlers on to the state championships in Hershey this week.
Winning titles for the Cats were Luke Willochell (114) earning his second title, and Vinny Kilkeary (127) claiming his third. Nate Roth (139) finished second, and after a long storied career of injuries and a questionable slam call in 2021, is finally headed to the state championships. Rounding out the qualifiers was Corey Boerio (215) heading back to Hershey for the second consecutive year after placing fourth. As a team, the Wildcats finished second only to Waynesburg, surprising many.
Mears was very pleased with his team’s performance over the weekend. “Anytime you win two titles and send four to Hershey it is a great weekend. We wrestle in the nation’s hotbed of wrestling. I like the chances for all four to medal.” As for his team’s impressive second-place finish behind only Waynesburg, Mears said, “I am not really surprised. We knew all year we had a very talented team but we just couldn’t get them all healthy at once. Even this weekend I didn’t have my senior heavyweight Wyatt Held. With him, we would have likely won the regional championship, but his replacement Marco Scarton did a great job for a young sophomore with limited experience.”
Willochell (114) claimed his second title by beating Franklin Regional’s Tyler Kapusta 5-4 in the finals.
Willochell will make his second trip to Hershey after an impressive runner-up finish last year as a freshman.
Mears said “Luke is a very confident wrestler on the mat. He never gets emotional, listens to what I ask him to do and he is fun to watch. He has such a high ceiling that he is capable of just about anything.”
Following up Willochell’s title was Kilkeary (25-0) claiming his third title to become only the 86th wrestler in WPIAL history to achieve that feat.
Kilkeary absolutely dominated Canon McMillan’s Andrew Binni in the finals where the 10-4 score doesn’t nearly describe the one-sided performance. Kilkeary pressured Binni from the opening whistle until the end as Binni wrestled most of the match at the edge. Kilkeary believes he left some points on the mat but also understands he did all he could. Mears stated, “the toughest kid to wrestle is someone who is out there to just try to stay close. I thought Vinny did a great job staying composed. Right now he is so far above his competition he is fun to watch. He is very coachable and Ohio State has themselves a super recruit. He has his sights on title three and if he stays focused as he is I like his odds.”
Roth (139) was the third Latrobe finalist and dropped a heartbreaking 6-5 decision to Hempfield’s Eli Carr. Roth was caught in a scramble with 15 seconds to go and was caught in a five-point move. Mears though was unphased by the loss. “Nate accomplished his goal of finally getting healthy enough to reach the state championships. Yes, he made a mistake, but make no mistake, he is ready. He is so talented he can honestly beat anyone. I know I had a lot of college coaches approach me for his contact information this weekend.”
Rounding out the qualifiers was Boerio (215). Boerio finished fourth and will be making his second trip to the state championships after placing 6th a year ago. The Kent State recruit is in what many believe to be the deepest weight class in the state with high-power talent. Mears stated, “Corey (Boerio) will do much better in the Giant Center. It is so difficult to wrestle the same guys three or four times a year. I look forward to watching Corey this week as he has been there and placed. He knows what it takes. Experience in the Giant Center is a factor and he has it. I firmly believe he returns with his second state medal.”
Also competing for the Wildcats was Leo Joseph (121) placing eighth, Jacob Braun (133) placing seventh, Wyatt Schmucker(152) placing eighth, Bradan Bronson (160), Brock Mears (189) and Scarton (285). Mears was very happy with all their efforts. “The younger guys will grow so much from this. Joseph, Braun, Bronson, and Mears are undersized a little for their weights, but that won’t be the case next season. Joseph won over 30 times this year and will be a force at (121) next year as will Braun at (133). Scarton (285) needs a little more mat time and once he gets stronger he will be so tough to beat. Bronson (160) will be a junior next year and is going to have his breakout year and Brock (Mears) is 20 pounds light for the weight class but gained valuable experience.” Mears said the only senior in the group, Schmucker, did an amazing job this year and was a pleasure to coach. “Wyatt is a hard-nosed kid, with a big heart to help his teammates. He did a super job as a senior helping lead the younger guys. His work ethic will make him a success in life, which counts the most.”
The action picks back up Thursday and concludes Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey. For more state championship information go to www.PIAA.org.
