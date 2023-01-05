The MatCats got their new year off and running with the big Class 3A, Section 4 victory over Hempfield Area Wednesday.
It was exactly the type of close contest between the two rival schools that many have come to expect as Greater Latrobe notched the 45-28 win.
“It is huge,” Latrobe interim coach Paul Snyder said. “Hempfield is good every year, so anytime that you can win that match, it is huge. (The win) propels us into next week; we have Connellsville and that is a big match. We are just going to hopefully keep things rolling.”
Snyder is filling in for Latrobe coach Mark Mears, who was absent due to a family affair.
The Spartans took an early lead via a Latrobe forfeit at 107 lbs. But from there, the Wildcats started to roll with Luke Willochell scoring a pin at 114 lbs.
Leo Joseph scored a technical fall at 121 lbs to put Latrobe in the lead at 11-6.
The MatCats scored the next two pinfalls by the returning Vinny Kilkeary (127) and Jacob Braun (133) to push Latrobe to a 23-6 lead. It was Kilkeary’s first match back since an arm injury kept him sidelined for the last half of December.
Hempfield started to rally at the 139 lbs class when Ethan Lebin scored a technical fall to pull the Spartans to 23-11.
The Spartans then put together three pinfalls by Eli Carr (145), Charlie Mesich (152) and Lucas Kapusta (160) to take a 28-23 lead.
Then the tide shifted back to Latrobe which put together its own rally when Wyatt Schmucker got a major decision at 172 lbs to get the Wildcats within one at 28-27.
At 189 lbs, Brock Mears scored a pin in the third period to elevate the Wildcats to a 33-28 lead.
Latrobe’s Corey Boerio and Hempfield’s Elijah Binakonsky wrestled to a 3-3 draw that forced a fourth overtime period. The two battled with Boerio scoring a late pinfall to push the Wildcats to a 39-28 lead.
“I was in a lot,” Boerio said. “I just got to finish clean. I just got to circle back into the center before I do anything like shoot. I’m shooting out of bounds, and I’m getting good shots, but I’m just driving them out and that wears on you when you get to like five, six or eight (minutes). I started to get a little bit tired, but it was just because I was attacking. I just have to do it in the center. (In the last period) I knew on that last one, if he attacked me I would be closer to the center. I just pulled him in.”
Snyder was also impressed with Boerio’s tenacity and endurance.
“It wasn’t his best performance I will say, but he did what he had to do to win,” Snyder said. “He gutted it out in the end. (Binakonsky) is a tough kid; he is going to be there through the end of the year. It is not the last time we will see him; we may see him on Saturday (at WCCA’s tournament). (Corey) needs to shoot more in the middle of the mat and not the edge. He attacked the entire time, so I’m happy about that.”
Wyatt Held scored a pin at 285 lbs to wrap the match for Latrobe.
Snyder is happy with the win and happy to be working some of the wrestlers who were out with injuries back into matches.
“Anytime that you get Vinny Kilkeary back in the lineup, your time is automatically a lot better,” Snyder said. “Nate Roth is slowly working his way back. Nate is the kind of kid that no one really knows about, besides local people. No one really knows how good he is. We want him for the end of the year. I firmly believe he could be standing on top of the podium at the end of March if we can keep him healthy and that is what we are trying to do.”
Latrobe will next participate in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament at Greensburg Salem on Jan. 6-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.