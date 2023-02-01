20230126-GLRoth.jpg

Greater Latrobe’s wrestling team starts its playoff run today as it travels to Canon-McMillan for 6 p.m. start time. The Wildcats, who are currently ranked No. 7 in WPIAL Class AAA, will take on the Big Macs who are ranked at No. 2. “This is the first time all year that we’ve had our entire lineup that we thought we could have in October,” Latrobe coach Mark Mears told The Bulletin last week after the team’s win over Gateway. The Gateway match was the first to feature Nate Roth who returned after a shoulder injury in the early part of the season. The Wildcats also feature two wrestlers currently ranked No. 1 in their weight classes: Luke Willochell at 113 lbs. and senior Vinny Kilkeary at 127 lbs. In the photo, Roth takes on his Gateway competitor last week.

(0) comments

