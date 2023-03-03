The Greater Latrobe wrestling team is sending 10 wrestlers to compete in this weekend’s WPIAL Class 3A Individual Championship being held at Canon-McMillan High School.
The Wildcats will have 10 out of the 12 weight classes covered as Luke Willochell (114), Leo Joseph (121), Vinny Kilkeary (127), Jacob Braun (133), Nate Roth (139), Wyatt Schmucker (152), Bradan Bronson (160), Brock Mears (189), Corey Boerio (215) and Marco Scarton (285) will represent Greater Latrobe.
If any of the wrestlers finish in the top three of their weight classes, they will then advance the following weekend to the PIAA Individual Championships at Hershey, but they have to get through WPIALs first.
“I’m just so excited to get out there and wrestle,” senior Boerio said. “We have a lot of kids going so we will be able to watch each other and cheer each other on. We will have a mini-Den going on. With the number of kids that we have going, it is going to be fun. It will probably be our last full-team event. I’m just going to look forward to it.”
And the wrestlers are ready to get back out on the mats.
“They are as ready as they are going to be,” Wildcat coach Mark Mears said. “We are not even really working out the night before, because the only thing that could happen now is an injury or something stupid. The swim coach has helped them a ton over the last six or seven weeks with extra swim workouts. We’ve run hills here at 6 a.m. We’ve trained pretty hard, which is why you are seeing the 10 out of the 12 move onto the WPIAL Championship.”
Out of the 10 wrestlers going to WPIALs, four are seniors; Kilkeary, Roth, Schmucker and Boerio.
“It is a very veteran team at its core,” Mears said. “A lot of them have been in this war before and they understand what it is going to take. They are very upbeat. Anytime you have been there before and done that... Willy has been to the state finals, Vinny is a multiple-time state champ, Corey placed sixth in the state... these guys know their talent levels. They just want to wrestle. These guys are ready to get out on the mat and wrestle. I’m happy for Nate as it has finally worked out that he is still here and not hurt. Corey Boerio has worked his tail off. What can you say about Vinny. He will hopefully be a three-time state champ, knock on wood. Willy could be a two-time state finalist, maybe a state champ this year.”
For Roth, who was injured near the start of the season, he is happy to have the opportunity.
“I’m just excited to be able to compete and to go out there and have some fun and do it all with my teammates,” he said. You just have to cherish the moments with high school wrestling; it is our last two weeks and you have to make the most out of it.
For senior and two-time state champ, Kilkeary is looking to just compete as a Wildcat for one last time, but also like Roth looks to take in the moments that will happen over the next two weeks.
“I can’t wait to perform one last time in a Greater Latrobe singlet,” he said. “I think it is important to be able to go out there and show what I am made of one last time and enjoy and embrace it. I’m super excited to get to my future, but I also want to remember where I came from. It is a big thing for these next two weeks to step back and embrace the moment.”
Mears believes that the team has laid a foundation for success, especially with the benefit of veteran leadership.
“We have a veteran team, and they are going to help the younger guys,” he said. “Tradition doesn’t graduate. Once you get a tradition, it should just be handed down. These guys have learned from these guys and now they are passing the baton down.”
Sophomore Willochell also sees the next two weeks as a passing of tradition.
“It is like the passing of the torch,” he said. “Next year, I will be a captain, and I will be in the same boat (the seniors) were in last year when they were coaching me and telling me what to do and how to get better.”
But the next two weeks are also the last two weeks Mears will have with his seniors.
“It is a little emotional at times as these seniors were the first crew when I got here,” he said. “It has been three years, and they were sophomores (then). Corey, Wyatt, Vinny and Nate, this is our last hurrah so to speak, but hopefully, there are two weeks left.”
Willochell will also be sad to see his senior teammates go, but knows he has benefited from their help and guidance.
“I am excited for the weekend, but at the same time, I’m a little upset that when I was a freshman the group of guys that I came in here with are going to be leaving at the end of these two weeks,” he said. “It is a little upsetting, but I’ll get through it ... (they) have helped me a lot. I picked up a lot of their personalities and picked up a lot of good stuff from them. It has just made me a better person too, not only a better wrestler but a better person as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.