The Greater Latrobe wrestling team members, standing, Marco Scarton, Corey Boerio, Wyatt Schmucker, Nate Roth, Brock Mears, kneeling, Leo Joseph, Bradan Bronson, Vinny Kilkeary, Luke Willochell and Jake Braun, qualified for this weekend’s WPIAL Class 3A Individual Championship being held at Canon-McMillan High School.

 PHOTO BY MICHAEL ALLSHOUSE

The Greater Latrobe wrestling team is sending 10 wrestlers to compete in this weekend’s WPIAL Class 3A Individual Championship being held at Canon-McMillan High School.

The Wildcats will have 10 out of the 12 weight classes covered as Luke Willochell (114), Leo Joseph (121), Vinny Kilkeary (127), Jacob Braun (133), Nate Roth (139), Wyatt Schmucker (152), Bradan Bronson (160), Brock Mears (189), Corey Boerio (215) and Marco Scarton (285) will represent Greater Latrobe.

