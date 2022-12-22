Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High around 40F. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain. Low near 20F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.