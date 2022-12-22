The Greater Latrobe wrestling team soundly beat McKeesport 48-25 Wednesday and straight after the match were back at practice.

“They are already down and changing their clothes and ready to roll,” Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. Mears is looking to get some practice in when he can with the upcoming holiday throwing schedules into disarray. The idea is to get the team as much practice now for the upcoming Powerade tournament at Canon-McMillan High School Dec. 28-30.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

