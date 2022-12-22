The Greater Latrobe wrestling team soundly beat McKeesport 48-25 Wednesday and straight after the match were back at practice.
“They are already down and changing their clothes and ready to roll,” Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. Mears is looking to get some practice in when he can with the upcoming holiday throwing schedules into disarray. The idea is to get the team as much practice now for the upcoming Powerade tournament at Canon-McMillan High School Dec. 28-30.
With a 66-12 win over Derry Monday and now the 48-25 win over McKeesport, Latrobe was looking to get some of its less experienced wrestlers some time on the mats in front of the crowds and the big spotlight.
“We have a lot of experience,” Mears said. “We have a lot of inexperience. We have a solid team. We came out ranked preseason as third in the state. Now we have some injuries. Three of our big guns were watching tonight. They don’t disengage. They are talking to their team. Vinny (Kilkeary) is up there like a coach. He is trying to help. This team is very close. Those guys could easily just sit there and stare at the sky. Instead, they are helping their teammates and helping those young guys learn.”
And learn the Wildcats did as they scored six pinfalls against McKeesport in a match that started at the 172 weight class.
Chase McIntyre scored the first Wildcat pin at 5:27 in the third period. Corey Boerio won by forfeit for Latrobe at 215 lbs. Wyatt Held pinned Brady Boyle at :41 in the first period for another Wildcat pin.
Latrobe’s Leo Joseph scored a pin at 121 lbs, with Austin Laidacker getting another Latrobe pin at 127 lbs.
Lucas Braun scored the next Wildcat pin at 145 lbs, pinning James Clark at 1:17 in the first period. Brady Cole wrapped the Latrobe pins with one at 5:05 in the third period.
“I thought we made some young mistakes tonight and McKeesport has some good wrestlers that capitalized on some of our young mistakes,” Mears said. “We have a motto in the room and that is ‘You got to make them make a mistake.’ Because that is the sport you are in. Tonight some of our guys made mistakes and they paid a price for it. It is not a lack of effort. They just need more experience.”
And now with that experience, Mears looks for it to play a part later in the season for the Wildcats.
“It will come into play in the playoffs down the road,” he said. “Where I know I can put them out there and they are not going to get pinned. They have been through enough under the lights and in front of big crowds. Wrestling is a growing process. There is only one way to learn it and that is to do it … That is what this is supposed to be about because come Hempfield you are going to see a different lineup. You are not going to see this same lineup.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
