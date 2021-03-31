The Greater Latrobe boys’ tennis team won its second straight match, edging out Hempfield Area, 3-2, during WPIAL Section 1-AAA competition at Greater Latrobe.
The Wildcats (2-1, 2-1) lost their first match of the season last week at home against Penn-Trafford, but rebounded with consecutive wins at Connellsville Area and a home match versus Hempfield Area. The Wildcats are back in action, 3:30 p.m. today with another home match, this time against Kiski Area.
Greater Latrobe landed a pair of singles wins and a key doubles victory to knock off Hempfield Area. Dom Robinson picked up a win at first singles, while August Lawence followed at second singles. The team of Koen Fulton and Gabe Golden won at second singles, as the Wildcats narrowly defeated Hempfield Area.
Dom Robinson beat Ryan Becker, 6-1, 6-1, at first singles, while Lawrence defeated Justin Novotney, 6-0, 6-2 at second singles. Fulton and Golen needed a third set to beat Garrison Brown and Ryder Wagner, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Hempfield Area’s Tyler Miller edged out Luke Robinson at third singles, 4-6, 7-6 (5) with an 11-9 third-set tiebreak. The Spartans also scored a win at first doubles as Tobey Jamnik and Nathan Stamford defeated Kip Robinson and Isaac Krojm, 6-3, 6-4.
GREATER LATROBE 3,
HEMPFIELD AREA 2
SINGLES – Dom Robinson (Gr. Latrobe) d. Ryan Becker, 6-1, 6-1; August Lawrence (Gr. Latrobe) d. Justin Novotney, 6-0, 6-2; Tyler Miller (HA) d. Luke Robinson, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9.
DOUBLES – Tobey Jamnik-Nathan Stamford (HA) d. Kip Robinson-Isaac Krom, 6-3, 6-4; Koen Fulton-Gabe Golden (Gr. Latrobe) d. Garrison Brown-Ryder Wagner, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
