With the winter sports season in full swing, Greater Latrobe wrestling hosted Derry Area for the Wildcats’ first home match of the 2022-23 season.
The Wildcats didn’t disappoint the home fans as they rolled to a 66-12 win over the Trojans Monday.
“It was nice for the home opener,” Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. “I think the biggest thing was we had some backups in there and they were able to come through and pin their opponents. We were missing Smucker, Roth and Kilkeary. Some of our bigger guys … I think our schedule lends itself, we have been through a very vicious schedule the first three weeks. I think the grind that we have been through has prepared us for the match. The young guys have been through some vicious tournaments, so this to them is maybe something that they look forward to.”
The Wildcats were missing state champ Vinny Kilkeary at 120 lbs, as well as Nathan Roth (138) and Wyatt Smucker (160) for the match with the Trojans, but it didn’t slow down Latrobe.
Luke Willochell, who was the WPIAL champ and PIAA runner-up at 106 lbs last year, wrestled Derry’s Dylan Klim at 114 lbs and scored a pin at 1:43, while Corey Boerio, who placed sixth at states last year, pinned Ethan Bendel at 19 seconds in the first period at 215 lbs. At 285 lbs, Wyatt Held scored a pin at 24 seconds in the first over Leo Filler.
“We knew it was going to be a tough one going into the (match),” Derry coach Troy Dolan said. “We are a little bit light this year. Latrobe has a tough team, so hat’s off to them … I know that they are missing a couple of guys and so are we. It has been a bit tougher of a season with health and kids just being in the lineup. It is the thick of the season right now, so we are going to try and work on some of the things we saw that need corrected and hopefully start putting together a nice postseason … We are going to push forward here and get ready for some of the stuff like counties and Southmoreland, and focus more on some of the individual stuff that is coming up.”
The Trojans’ Nathan Barkley scored the only Derry pinfall over Chase McIntyre at 1:23 at the 172 weight class.
Austin Laidacker (127), Jacob Braun (133), Cole Short (139) and Brady Cole (152) all scored pins for the Wildcats.
“What I am most excited about so far this year is our younger guys are wrestling very well,” Mears said. “They have grown up a lot over the last year. They are able to fill in now, and not just hang in there, but actually are winning now. Down the road, that will all pay off. It will give us some flexibility. So when you get in the playoff down the road and you want to bump somebody, you know now that they are not going to get pinned anymore and they may win. I think it is a growth step. It was what I was most encouraged with tonight, seeing how the guys under a big spotlight in the gym and they went right after it. They went out there and went right to work. It is nice to have the spotlight and it is cool, but it is intimidating your first time out there. It is not the easiest thing in the world to do.”
