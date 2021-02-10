Yeah, it was a loss...and one in the section.
But Greater Latrobe head basketball coach Brad Wetzel is looking at the big picture. It’s about where the Wildcats were and where they are now.
Three-and-a-half weeks ago, Greater Latrobe lost to Gateway — yes, it was on the road — by 21 points.
Last night, the Wildcats played Gateway even for three quarters. Heck, they led by as many as nine midway through the second.
But Greater Latrobe had a hard time keeping Gateway’s 6-foot-7 Ryan Greggerson off the glass, particularly in the fourth quarter, when the Gators outscored the Wildcats by eight points — 20-12 — to hand them a 74-68 setback in Tuesday’s WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 matchup.
“We just gave them too many easy ones,” Wetzel lamented. “When it was all said and done, they just got too many easy looks.”
Of Greggerson’s 21 points, which equaled those by Greater Latrobe’s 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Landon Butler, 14 came in the second half. And at least four or five of his field goals were putbacks while 6-foot-3 junior forward Will Kromka was right behind with 18 points.
“You can’t let them camp out in there,” Wetzel continued. “You got to move them out of the paint.
“A couple too many times, we just let them set up right in front of the rim. Even if they did miss, we paid for it.
“That’s something we did not want to let happen. It’s just easier said than done.”
After three straight section wins, the defeat to Gateway drops Greater Latrobe to 4-3 (4-5 overall). But with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic having turned schedules upside-down, this year’s playoffs will be open to any team that wants to participate with a Feb. 18 deadline for schools to let the WPIAL know whether or not they will enter.
With that in mind, Wetzel just wants the Wildcats to be — as he has said many times — playing their best basketball at the right time. And with the regular season winding down — Greater Latrobe could have less than a handful of games left — that appears to be the case...regardless of the outcome of last night’s game.
“We talked a little bit about how much we’ve improved from (then) to tonight,” Wetzel said, referring to the two meetings against Gateway. “They’re a talented team.
“We just missed some execution things here or there. You just don’t get away with that against really good teams.
“It’s just one of those things. As a team, we’re trying to grow and trying to become the best we can be.
“At this point, it’s all about finding your best basketball when it matters the most. Tonight, in some aspects, I thought was a step toward that.”
There were seven lead changes alone in the first quarter. The Wildcats were up by three when junior guard Chase Sickenberger converted an offensive rebound and Butler scored, and held a one-point edge, 20-19, going into the second.
Greater Latrobe then accounted for six of eight points in the second frame for a 31-25 lead, and — following a Gateway field goal by sophomore guard Jaydon Carr — got a three-pointer from senior guard Drew Clair and another basket by Butler to extend it to nine at 36-27. But the Gators accounted for the final seven points of the period — from senior guard Quincy Germany, sophomore guard Michael Stevenson and Greggerson — to get within two at the half, 36-34.
The third quarter was also close throughout with the biggest advantage by either team being four. That was Gateway, at 50-46, after buckets by Kromka, Carr and then Greggerson on — you guessed it — a stickback.
However, the Wildcats tied it on baskets from senior reserve guard Nick Rauco and Butler, and called a timeout at the 1:32-mark of the third quarter. They then grabbed four-point lead on successive field goals by senior guard Frank Newill, who finished with 14 after Butler (21) and senior point guard Ryan Sickenberger (18), and took a 56-54 edge heading to the fourth.
“I thought Landon did a nice job of getting down the floor and getting behind them a little bit,” Wetzel observed. “And I thought (he) made some terrific passes in the second half in the fast-break.”
But Gateway went back in front by three, 61-58, on a trey by freshman guard Bryson Pavilk, and never trailed again. Greater Latrobe pulled within one on two occasions after that, but the Gators got a one-handed dunk and yet another offensive rebound basket from Greggerson to open up a 71-66 lead.
The Wildcats got it down to three when Ryan Sickenberger made both ends of a one-and-one with 1:10 left, but that was it. With Greater Latrobe having to foul, Greggerson and Kromka combined to hit three of four free throws — all in the bonus — to set the final.
“Overall, I thought we had and some nice minutes that we put together,” Wetzel offered. “There were times when I thought we were doing it the way we wanted to. (But) we got to get better before we go play teams like that in the playoffs.”
All but two of the Wildcats’ points came from their starters. Clair added nine, and Chase Sickenberger four.
Four players were in double digits for Gateway. Following Greggerson and Kromka were Carr and Stevenson with 11 each.
Meanwhile, Greater Latrobe’s next two section games are also at home. On Friday, the Wildcats face Kiski Area — a team they beat by six, 64-58, on the road back on Jan. 19 — and then Franklin Regional next Wednesday (Feb. 17) in a makeup game. Saturday’s non-section home contest has been canceled because Pittsburgh Central Catholic has adopted a policy where all players must wear masks because of the virus.
No one was in double figures in scoring for Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity in its 80-34 loss to Gateway. Tyler Mondock had eight points, and Ben Hamaty seven for the Wildcats (1-8).
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.