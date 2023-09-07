The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team notched their first section win of 2023 with 3 sets to 0 victory over the Highland Rams.
With the set scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-10 the Cats were never challenged in the match, wrapping up the varsity match in just over an hour.
Senior co-captain Elle Snyder paced the Wildcats on offense from her outside hitter position with five kills. Middle hitter Ashley Daniker and outside hitter Chiara Mongelluzzo each produced kill totals of four on the night with Daniker adding three blocks to her totals and nine aces to lead the varsity squad in both categories.
The trio of Savannah Repak, Mia Myers and Mikenna Marino accounted for 12 kills with each posting three kills with while Repak accounted for one block. Rounding out the scoring was MacKenzie Myers with one kill, but Myers made her mark on the defensive side of the ball, leading the varsity with eight digs.
In directing the Wildcat offense from her setters position, Ava Krehlik distributed 22 assists to the Latrobe hitters.
Greater Latrobe used the service line to their advantage in a big way, as in addition to Daniker’s nine aces, Mia Myers scored five aces, Mongelluzzo collected four and Ava Krehlik produced three aces.
Defensively, behind MacKenzie Myers’ eight digs were Daniker and Krehlik each with three digs, plus Snyder and Peyton Ferraro posting two digs apiece.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also took their match in straight sets by the scores of 25–14 and 25-20.
Things seemed to run in threes for the Wildcats in the match as a trio of JV hitters, Clair Benning, Maggie Maiers and Gabby Amitucci, led the squad with three kills each. Lili Greathouse and Brie Havrilla both recorded two kills with Bailey Onifer, Lizzy Heitchue and Abby Strauser each accounting for one kill.
Serving was also a large part of the JV offense with Maggie Maiers posting a team leading five aces, Claire Benning and Lili Greathouse grabbing three aces each, with two additional aces scored by Onifer and Lizzy Heitchue with one each. Sophomore setter Brie Havrilla ran the JV offense and accounted for 10 assists for the match.
Freshman Abby Strauser was the defensive team leader with her 10 digs with Clair Benning and Ferraro adding three digs apiece. Seven additional digs were added by Maiers, Abbie Webb, Onifer, Greathouse and Havrilla, with Maiers and Webb recording two, and the rest adding one dig respectively.
The Wildcats return home for a Thursday evening section matchup with the Greensburg Salem Golden Lions.
