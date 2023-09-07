Wildcats Logo CMYK.jpg

The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team notched their first section win of 2023 with 3 sets to 0 victory over the Highland Rams.

With the set scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-10 the Cats were never challenged in the match, wrapping up the varsity match in just over an hour.

