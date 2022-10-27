After an undefeated 16–0 regular season, the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team started its 2022 playoff campaign with a match against a familiar foe, section rival Franklin Regional.
With senior leadership on display, the Wildcats swept the Panthers in straight sets 3-0 to secure the win.
“I got a few more gray hairs, but I will take them with a win,” Greater Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said.
This would be the fifth time the two teams had met counting section matchups and tournament play and the Wildcats had been victorious in the first four meetings.
The Panthers in the first set looked to flip the script as they battled the Wildcats throughout the set, with Latrobe keeping a two-point cushion until late in the match when Franklin Regional made a surge to tie the match at 23-23.
Franklin Regional then grabbed the next point to take a 24-23 advantage and possibly draw first blood, but senior Latrobe leadership would stem the tide with timely scoring by Maya Krehlik and Lily Fenton.
The Cats went on to capture set one 26-24.
“We lost one of our strongest players in Elle Snyder,” Vosefski said. “We have been working with different combinations to see what would fill the void. The first set we got out of it; it just wasn’t smooth. So, we put a new lineup in. It took awhile for it to get seeded but when it did, it grew from there.”
Set two saw the Wildcats dig themselves an early hole allowing Franklin Regional to score the first four points, but Greater Latrobe kept its composure, fighting back to even the score at eight-all.
Latrobe used that momentum to take the lead and hold it until the end of the set posting a 25-22 victory and a 2-0 advantage.
Set three was all Cats as the varsity squad jumped out early on the Panthers and never took its foot off the gas.
25-8 was the score of the final and deciding frame giving the Cats a 3-0 victory and running their season record to 17-0.
Senior leadership was extremely evident throughout the match with senior co-captain Lily Fenton leading the offense with 16 kills against only two errors to post a hitting percentage of 52%.
The seniors’ story doesn’t stop there as senior outside hitter Maya Krehlik demonstrated her skills recording 14 kills and a .375 hitting percentage. And not to be outdone senior middle hitter Paige Watson posted a hitting percentage of 47% with her 10 kills against only two errors.
The seniors continued to shine with middle hitter Emma Blair accounting for six kills while adding to the Wildcats’ scoring total with three blocks and Ryley Quinn collected three kills and two blocks.
Even with the senior-dominated lineup, sophomore outside hitter Chiara Mongelluzzo stepped into the lineup to fill the void left by the injury to Snyder and recorded a solid match with a kill and nine digs.
“When you have someone (Snyder) that has been a major part of your success for the whole season, it is tough for someone else to come in,” Vosefski said. “I will give total props to the young lady Chiara who came in. That is a sophomore in there and she did one heck of a job. Big props to her. She did not shy away from the opportunity. She embraced it and she just gave us everything that she had. I can not be upset with that.”
In addition to their kill totals, Fenton and Krehlik also added points to the Wildcat cause from the service line as Fenton led the team with two and Krehlik grabbed two.
Fenton also had to perform her duties as the director of the offense from her setters position of which she accumulated 30 assists distributing the ball to her hitters.
The Wildcat defense may have bent a few times during the hard-fought match, but it never broke as Giovanna Jones set the bar at 12 digs to lead the varsity squad. Rounding out her stats on the night, Krehlik collected six digs, Gabby Suky and Fenton each chalked up three digs apiece. Watson, Ryley Quinn and MacKenzie Myers all posted two digs each, with Emma Blair and Camille Dominic each adding a dig.
The Wildcats now enter the quarterfinals of the WPIAL playoffs with their next match this coming Saturday against the Mars Planets. Time and location to be announced.
“We are off until Saturday which should give us some more time to get everything in order,” Vosefski said.
-Additional reporting by Michael Allshouse
