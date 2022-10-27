After an undefeated 16–0 regular season, the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team started its 2022 playoff campaign with a match against a familiar foe, section rival Franklin Regional.

With senior leadership on display, the Wildcats swept the Panthers in straight sets 3-0 to secure the win.

