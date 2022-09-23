To quote coach Mike Tomlin, it was the next man up, or in this case, the next girl up, as junior Ava Krehlik got her first varsity start in place of the injured Lily Fenton.

Ava Krehlik ran the offense efficiently distributing 20 assists for the match and collected 16 digs on the defensive side of the ball in the 3-1 Wildcat victory over Class 3A, Section 5 Kiski Area Thursday.

