To quote coach Mike Tomlin, it was the next man up, or in this case, the next girl up, as junior Ava Krehlik got her first varsity start in place of the injured Lily Fenton.
Ava Krehlik ran the offense efficiently distributing 20 assists for the match and collected 16 digs on the defensive side of the ball in the 3-1 Wildcat victory over Class 3A, Section 5 Kiski Area Thursday.
The win extends Greater Latrobe’s section record to 5-0 and its overall record to 8-0.
The recipients of those Ava Krehlik assists were match leader, senior middle-hitter Paige Watson with 13 kills, junior Elle Snyder with 11 kills and big sister senior outside hitter Maya Krehlik who scored 10 kills.
Rounding out the Wildcats’ scoring stats saw Emma Blair produce seven kills and Ryley Quinn post four kills. Added offense was contributed from both the service line and the block as Maya Krehlik paced the varsity squad with six aces, Paige Watson accounted for three aces, Gabby Sukay two and Giovanna Jones and Chiara Mongellouzzo each chipped in an ace.
The Greater Latrobe block saw its two middle hitters leading the way with Emma Blair and Paige Watson each posting four blocks and Ryley Quinn contributing two.
Defensively Elle Snyder set the bar with her 20 digs. Giovanna Jones (13) and Gabby Sukay (11) combined for 24 digs, while Maya Krehlik (10), Paige Watson (6), Ryley Quinn (2) and Chiara Mongellouzzo (2) added 20 additional digs respectively.
Latrobe’s JV defeated Kiski JV 2-1 by the scores of 25-11 and 25-22. Chiara Mongellouzzo turned her second match in a row with 10 kills to lead the JV team in offense. Mia Myers delivered five kills in the match, MacKenzie Myers and Savanna Repak each recorded three kills and Jaycee Bodnar, Sage Ushock, Ava Kivecchi and Lili Greathouse all recorded a kill apiece.
Five additional points were scored from the service line with MacKenzie Myers collecting two aces while a trio of servers, Chiara Mongellouzzo, Brie Havrilla and Savana Repak each added an ace.
Brie Havrilla and Sage Ushock performed the setting duties for the JV squad with Havrilla accounting for 20 assists and Ushock contributing two assists.
Defensively, MacKenzie Myers posted 12 digs to pace the JV team, Mia Myers posted nine digs and eight each for Brie Havrilla and Chiara Mongellouzzo with four players scoring two digs, Savanna Repak, Peyton Ferraro, Ava Kivecchi and Lili Greathouse.
The Wildcats hit the road Tuesday evening to take on Indiana Area.
The Derry Area Lady Trojans swept Apollo-Ridge in straight sets to take a Class 2A, Section 5 victory Thursday.
Isabella DePalma led the Trojans with 12 kills, with Sasha Whitfield adding four. Katie Dunlap led Derry with 15 digs, while Regan Repak led with 28 assists and six aces.
Derry’s JV team also won in straight sets, winning 2-0 over Apollo-Ridge. Madison Repak had six kills, while Mikah Horwat had five. Gabrielle Sisak had 13 digs and Cassidy Dunlap had 14 assists to lead the Trojans.
Freeport downed Ligonier Valley 3-0 in a Class 2A, Section 5 match Thursday.
Lacy Sosko led the Lady Rams with four service points (with an ace) and four kills.
Ligonier Valley is now 4-6 overall and 2-4 in WPIAL play. Ligonier Valley will travel to Valley on Sept. 27.
