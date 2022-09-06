The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team kicked off section play in its new classification, AAA and their new section Tuesday its a straight set victory over the visiting Golden Rams of Highland High School.
The Wildcats started out slowly with several unforced errors but were able to overcome the setbacks and a 25-22 victory in set one.
Getting back on track in sets two and three Greater Latrobe dominated the Golden Rams with 25-5, and 25-11 to take the match 3-0 and extend their overall record to 3-0.
For the second match in a row, senior middle hitter Emma Blair led Greater Latrobe on offense with eight kills followed closely by Maya Krehlik and Lily Fenton with kill totals of seven and six while leading the Wildcats in servicing aces with nine for Krehlik and eight for Fenton.
Senior right side hitter Ryley Quinn contributed five kills in the victory with Paige Watson and Elle Snyder posting kill totals of four and two respectively.
Additional scoring from the service line came from Giovanna Jones with three aces, and one ace each for Elle Snyder, Paige Watson, and Gabby Sukay.
Senior setter Lily Fenton orchestrated Latrobe’s offense accounting for 26 assists, bringing her career total to 977 as she closes in on the 1,000 assists milestone.
Defensively for the Cats, it was Libero Giovanna setting the bar for the varsity squad with 12 digs, Maya Krehlik recorded nine digs with Elle Snyder (7), Paige Watson (5), Gabby Sukay (4) and Lily Fenton (4) combining for 20 digs.
Latrobe’s JV also swept its Highland opponents by the scores of 25-7 and 25-18. Chiara Mongelluzzo led the JV charge with her six kills, followed by freshman Bailey Onifer who recorded three kills.
MacKenzie Myers and Lizzy Heitchue each added two kills with Mia Myers, Jaycee Bodnar, Brie Havrilla, Brylee Bodnar, Mason Gresh, Mya McHugh, Savana Repak and Maddie Morriaon each collecting one kill.
Serving also played a large part in the JV’s victory with Chiara Mongelluzzo, Brie Havrilla and Mya McHugh all producing four aces, with five additional aces contributed by MacKenzie Myers (3), Bailey Onifer (1) and Karlee Clark (1).
In the JV victory, Brie Havrilla distributed 16 assists for the match and Ushock was responsible for two assists.
Defensively Mya McHugh rose to the top of the digs total with 8, while Chiara Mongelluzzo, Ava Kivecchi and Maddie Morrison collected kill totals of 6, 4 and 4 on the night.
The Wildcats will continue with section play Thursday as they travel to take on the Greensburg Salem Golden Lions.
Girls volleyball
Derry Area 3, Valley 0
Derry Area girls volleyball swept Valley in straight sets to take a Class 2A, Section 5 victory Tuesday. The Lady Trojans took the first set 25-16, the second set 29-25 and the third 25-18.
Sasha Winfield led the Trojans with nine kills, while teammates Isabella DePalma had four and Madison Repak and Alayna Williams had three apiece.
Katie Dunlap led Derry Area in kills with a tally of 12. Williams had 10.
Repak led in assists with 12, with Mylah O’Hanlon contributing seven.
Derry Area’s JV also swept Valley in straight sets, winning 25-23 and 25-16.
Madison Repak led Derry Area with seven kills, with Gabrielle Sisak adding four and Mikah Horwat chipping in three.
Cassidy Dunlap led the Trojans in assists with 18, while Kayla Enos led in digs with six.
Burrell 3, Ligonier Valley 0
In reoccurring theme of the night in volleyball, Burrell swept the Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team in straight sets, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12, to earn a Class 2A, Section 5 win.
Ruby Wallace had three kills to pace the Lady Rams, with Emily Rankin adding four service points.
In JV action, Burrell also clipped Ligonier Valley 2-0 in straight sets. Sydnee Foust led the Lady Rams with six kills and Payton LaVale had five service points.
