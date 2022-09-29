It wasn’t pretty but it was a win, extending the Greater Latrobe girls undefeated record to 9-0 and 6-0 with a three sets to two win over the Indiana Area Indians Tuesday for a Class 3A, Section 5 win.

Latrobe took set one by a 25-18 margin and had a seven-point lead late in set number two, but multiple unforced errors by the Cats and a determined effort by Indiana saw the score tied at 21.

