It wasn’t pretty but it was a win, extending the Greater Latrobe girls undefeated record to 9-0 and 6-0 with a three sets to two win over the Indiana Area Indians Tuesday for a Class 3A, Section 5 win.
Latrobe took set one by a 25-18 margin and had a seven-point lead late in set number two, but multiple unforced errors by the Cats and a determined effort by Indiana saw the score tied at 21.
The two teams traded point from that point on with Indiana gaining the final point necessary and take set two 23-25 and knot the match at one set apiece.
Set three was a tight contest from the start with both teams unwilling to bend, but Greater Latrobe was able to prevail 25-22 to regain the lead in the match two sets to one.
With the win and the momentum, the Wildcats hoped to finish the match off, but Indiana Area would have none of it posting a fourth set victory to again tie the match.
It came down to set five, one team attempting to stop an undefeated streak and the other fighting to keep that streak alive and stay atop the section.
Set five was the same as the first four, hard fought, but the streak stayed intact as Latrobe took set five by a 15–12 score and the match 3–2.
Senior middle hitters Emma Blair and Paige Watson paced the Wildcat offense with Blair scoring 13 kills and Watson collecting 12 kills.
Outside hitters Elle Snyder and Maya Krehlik did their part adding a total of nine and seven kills respectively to the scoring with Lily Fenton (6), and Ryley Quinn (2) combining for eight additional kills, to round out the Latrobe scoring.
Providing the scoring opportunities to the Wildcat hitters, Fenton distributed 45 assists on the night to extend her school assist record to 1,081.
Serving accounted for 12 more Wildcat points with Watson and Gabby Sukay leading the way with three aces each, Snyder and Fenton with two aces apiece and Chiara Mongelluzzo adding an ace.
Latrobe’s defensive efforts were led by senior Kaya Krehlik’s nine digs, followed by Snyder, Giovanna Jones and Fenton each with eight digs, while Sukay (7), Mongelluzzo (3) and P Watson (2) combined for 12 digs.
Latrobe’s JV also took the maximum number of sets to defeat Indiana’s JV, winning its match by the scores of 25 – 23, 17 – 25 and 15 – 8. MacKenzie Myers took the top offensive honors for the JV with a team-leading six kills, Mongelluzzo followed with five kills and Ashley Deniker added four kills. Combining on six additional kills Mia Myers and Savanna Repak each collected two kills, with Mason Gresh and Bailey Onifer adding one each. Mongelluzzo also added to the scoring with three aces.
Brie Havrilla and Sage Ushock were responsible for running the JV offense with Havrilla accounting for 13 assists and Ushock chalking up eight assists on the night.
Defensively Mya McHugh led the Cats, turning away seven Indians scoring attempts and recording seven digs, Mongelluzzo posted four digs, with the balance coming from Mia Myers (3), MacKenzie Myers (3), Havrilla (2), Ava Livecchi (1) and Gianna Skoloda (1).
The Wildcats stay on the road for a section match with Highlands tonight.
