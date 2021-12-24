The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team got off to a slow start during a home non-conference against Greensburg Salem on Thursday.
The Wildcats more than made up for their slow start in the second half — particularly the third quarter — as GL scored a lopsided 83-58 victory, which was the first of the season for Greater Latrobe.
“I’m not going to lie, it feels nice to get that first “W,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “There were a couple games that we let slide through our hands and that was disappointing. Tonight, was nice, especially since it wasn’t smooth sailing.”
Both teams were searching for their first win of the season.
Greensburg Salem, which fell to 0-6 overall, started fast and forced multiple Greater Latrobe turnovers, leading to easy baskets in transition, as the Golden Lions held a 21-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“It was a difficult task,” Wetzel said. “(Greensburg Salem) came out ready to play and we didn’t. And we paid for it, so give them credit.”
It was a little better in the second quarter, as Greater Latrobe outscored the Golden Lions, 19-15, but the Wildcats still trailed, 36-33, at the halftime break.
It was a different story to star the third quarter.
The Golden Lions scored early in the quarter to take a 38-33 lead. After that, it was all Greater Latrobe, as the Wildcats were hot from the floor and forced multiple Greensburg Salem turnovers.
Greensburg Salem went on a near seven-minute scoring drought in the third, which led to a 20-2 Greater Latrobe run. That gave the Wildcats a 53-38 lead.
But the Wildcats weren’t done. Greater Latrobe outscored the Golden Lions 27-5 in the quarter and opened a 60-41 lead heading into the fourth.
“The difference (in the two halves) was just effort,” Wetzel said. “We don’t want to be saying that very often, I just thought the effort was not quite there. Anyone that caught the ball in third quarter had a white shirt on and that was just pure effort. The third quarter was the kind of effort that we need to play to be competitive.”
It was much of the same in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats, as Wetzel was able to go deeper into his bench.
“If the guys earn it in practice, when the opportunity comes in the game we want to give them a shot,” Wetzel said. “We don’t want to be stuck in a situation where we don’t have experience again. We want to make sure this year if the guys are in it at practice that they get some game minutes.”
Greater Latrobe certainly relied on its veteran leadership against the Golden Lions. Junior, Landon Butler led the way for the Wildcats with 27 points. Fifteen of his 27 points came in the third quarter. Senior Chase Sickenberger added 10 points for the Wildcats. Sickenberger grabbed six rebounds, while Butler had five boards.
“We are asking (Landon) and Chase to provide the leadership because they are the only two guys with experience,” Wetzel said. “(Leadership) has been quite a burden to shoulder for them because they are not used to it. Both of them have been used to just taking care of their plate because we have always had that senior leadership.”
Wetzel noted that he saw significant improvement from the Butler and Sickenberger.
“In the first half I don’t think either of them were near vocal enough,” he said. “In the second half they were talking and communicating, and I think we were a better team because of that. I think they are both understanding how important they are not just with their play but with their demeanor.”
Max Butler, Landon Butler’s younger brother, was also in double figures with 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Tyler Mondock added 13 points for the Wildcats, as four players finished in double figures.
Greater Latrobe improved to 1-6 overall.
The Wildcats, who are 0-2 in section play, lost a pair of games at the Butler Area tournament before falling last week against Canon-McMillan, Woodland Hills and Jeannette. Greater Latrobe was able to hang with WPIAL Class 5A heavyweight Penn Hills on Tuesday, but dropped to 0-6 after an 11-point setback.
The Wildcats rectified that with their first win on Thursday. Greater Latrobe is back in action, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday against Hickory at Farrell High School.
GREENSBURG SALEM (58)
Zahorchak 1-0-2; Hostettler 5-6-16; Burkart 3-3-9; Rubrecht 3-0-6; Jay. Stevens 2-0-4; Walker 6-0-15; Ju. Stevens 2-0-4; Ewing 0-2-2. Totals, 22-11(20)—56
GREATER LATROBE (83)
Kozuch 1-0-2; L. Butler 11-3-27; Mills 0-0-0; M. Butler 5-0-12; Davis 1-0-2; Sickenberger 5-1-11; Wetzel 0-1-1; Mondock 6-2-14; Marucco 2-1-5; Basciano 1-0-2; Tatsch 1-0-2; Williams 1-1-3; Smith 0-1-1; L. Hamaty 0-1-1. Totals, 34-11(37)—83
Score by Quarters
Gbg. Salem 21 15 5 17 — 58 Gr. Latrobe 14 19 27 23 — 83
Three-point field goals: L. Butler-2, M. Butler-2; Walker
