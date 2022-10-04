Plum last lost a Section 3 game to Oakland Catholic (when soccer it was still in the section) on Sept. 9, 2019.
It lost its first Section 3 game in over three years to Greater Latrobe Monday in a back-and-forth contest that took over half an overtime period to determine the winner between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams currently in the section.
With 4:58 left in overtime, the Wildcats’ Ella Bulava finished a drive that started around the 30-yard line by finding the back of the Mustangs’ goal.
Bulava dribbled the ball deftly through numerous Plum defenders and capped it off with a shot off her left foot that found open space in the back right corner of the Plum goal to take the 1-0 win.
“They are the top in our section, so we are No. 2, this was a huge, huge victory,” Greater Latrobe head coach Jamie Morrison said. “That is the creativity and the technicality of those ladies out there. They fought with heart every step of the way. Plum is a great team. The first time we played them this year, we hadn’t quite found our own identity, but at this point in the season, we have. We know what works, and they fought for each other with every ounce of their everything that they had. And that is what it takes, battling for each other, time and time again. It was a great shot for Ella at the end, a fantastic finish.”
It was a tight game throughout that saw scoring opportunities for both teams that neither team could convert upon.
The Lady Wildcats had their best chance in regulation when Regan Reilly was awarded a penalty kick with 27 minutes left in the second half. Reilly’s shot hit the post and bounced out.
Plum would almost convert on the Latrobe missed opportunity when Annabel Arhin missed a nearly-open goal as Wildcat goalie Sofia DeCerb struggled to get back into position after blocking a prior shot.
“Both teams had chances,” Morrison said. “We had that penalty kick, and we were unlucky with hitting the post with that. They had a chance or two on a corner. I’m glad (the goal) happened during the run of play. It really shows what kind of game this was.”
Morrison sees improvement from the Wildcats since their first meeting with Plum this year in which the Mustangs beat the visiting Latrobe 4-2.
“It is the thing that we’ve been working on since the first time we played them is playing to our strength,” Morrison said. “Finding our feet and playing to our technical ability, using each other to make the ball do the work so that we can save some of our energy for the moments to have those good finishes. And focusing on finishing inside the frame, that is something that we struggled with at the beginning of the year is converting our opportunities into goal-scoring chances and we did that with that last goal.”
The Wildcats are hitting their stride at the right point of the year and Morrison looks to carry the momentum from the Plum win over the rest of the season.
“We will continue to push and the season is not over, we have a lot of strong competition left to play but we can take this and use this momentum and carry it forward into our next game,” she said.
Mount Pleasant Area 10, Ligonier Valley 0
Mt. Pleasant posted nine goals in the first half of its Class 2A, Section 3 game against visiting Ligonier Valley Monday.
Morgan Gesinski led the Vikings with three goals. Riley Gesinski and Cassidy Cole had two goals apiece for Mt. Pleasant while teammates Maddie Barrick, Marissa Garn and Sydney Hare all had one goal each.
The Vikings remain perfect at 11-0, 6-0, while the Lady Rams fall to 2-9-1 and 1-5 in section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.