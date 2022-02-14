The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball came into Friday night’s game knowing they were eliminated from playoff contention, but they wanted t play spoiler to Kiski Area, who was fighting for a playoff bid.
The Wildcats upset bid fell short, as Greater Latrobe lost a tightly fought contest 77-69 to end their 2021-22 season.
Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel said despite their record, he is proud of his team and the way they battled this season.
“I told the team their fight was admirable,” he said. “Obviously, no one wants to be in a losing locker room, but I give a lot of credit to the upperclassmen, especially the seniors. It’s not easy that sometimes they didn’t get a lot of playing time and minutes, but they were here every day going to practice and going to work.”
Wetzel said there are many positive takeaways from this season.
“There are a lot of lessons to be learned from a season like this,” Wetzel said. “No one wishes for a season where you don’t get too many wins, but I think the lessons are there. These guys knuckled down, and I am proud of every single kid in that locker room.”
Greater Latrobe held leads throughout portions of Friday’s game with Kiski Area and Wetzel said that can be a springboard for the future of the program.
“I think it was important to compete with a team like Kiski,” Wetzel said. “I think (the team) understands just how hard you have to work and how hard it is to get wins. At this point, the question is, are you willing to do what it takes in the offseason to make sure we take the next step. For right now, I am just proud as heck of the fight in these guys.”
The Wildcats got a balanced scoring effort, getting baskets from eight different players, including three players who scored in double figures in Friday’s loss.
Senior, Chase Sickenberger led the way for the Wildcats with 13 points. Landon Butler and John Wetzel both added 12 points for the Wildcats. Tyler Mondock scored nine points. Freshmen, Max Butler added eight points and Alex Tatsch added six points, both of whom came off the bench.
“(Kiski) is a good team and a big team, much bigger than they look on paper,” Wetzel said. “They are strong kids and they rebound the ball really well and I think at the end of the night they were there to grab some 50/50 rebounds and they came down with them, and I think that was the difference at the end of the night.”
Greater Latrobe started out the game strong as they led for the majority of the first quarter. The Wildcats scored the first five points of the game, holding an early 5-0 lead. The Cavaliers responded with an 11-6 run, that had the game tied at 11-11.
Greater Latrobe responded, closing out the quarter, outscoring Kiski Area 6-2 in the final two minutes of the quarter to take a 17-13 lead into the second quarter.
The Wildcats continued to put pressure on the Cavaliers at the beginning of the second quarter. Greater Latrobe started the quarter scoring the first five points once again, to take a nine-point lead at 22-13. The Cavaliers responded once again with a run of their own, this one a 17-6 run, that gave Kiski Area their first lead of the game at 30-28 heading into the halftime break.
In the third quarter, Kiski Area continued to up the intensity and pace of the game. The Cavaliers held a 42-35 lead just about halfway through the quarter.
Greater Latrobe refused to back down to Kiski, as they continued to cut away at the lead. The Wildcats went on a 14-9 run to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to just two at 51-49. Greater Latrobe then went on to outscore Kiski Area 6-4 in the final two minutes of the quarter, to take a 55-54 lead into the final quarter.
It was all Kiski for the majority of the fourth quarter. After both teams traded baskets, the score was tied 58-58. The Cavaliers then went on a 16-2 run to take a 74-60 lead, their largest lead of the game.
The Wildcats refused to go down without a fight, Greater Latrobe went on a 9-1 run late in the quarter to cut the Kiski Area lead to 75-69. But it wasn’t enough as the Cavaliers iced the game at the foul line.
“We closed the chapter on this book by staying who we are and fighting until the end,” Wetzel said. “When the times do change, and we do get back into the win column it’s seasons like this that made steps towards that progress and a lot of times people don’t see that. These guys showed tonight what it takes, and now the next group needs to follow through and take the next step.”
KISKI AREA James Pearson 6-7-19; Lebryn Smith 1-2-4; Logan Johnson 1-0-4; Dom Dininno 1-0-2; Joe Lukas 5-1-13; Noah Timons 1-0-3; Isaiah Gonzalez 8-3-19; Brayden Dunmire 4-4-12. Totals, 27-15(29)—75 GREATER LATROBE
Max Butler 3-0-8; Darius Davis 2-1-6; Landon Butler 5-0-12; John Wetzel 4-4-12; Chase Sickenberger 5-2-13; Tyler Mondock 3-2-9; Zac Marucco 1-0-3; Alex Tatsch 2-2-6. Totals, 25-11(12)—69 Score by Quarters
Kiski Area 13 17 24 23 — 77 Gr. Latrobe 17 11 27 14 — 69
Three-point field goals: GL: M. Butler-2; L. Butler-2; Davis-1; Sickenberger-1; Mondock-1; Marucco-1; KA: Lukas-2; Timons-1
