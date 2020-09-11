The Greater Latrobe boys golf team was unable to make it two straight, as the Wildcats fell, 200-225, against Indiana Area during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match on Thursday at Indiana Country Club.
The Wildcats (1-4, 1-5) picked up their first golf win of the season a day earlier with a three-stroke victory against Greensburg Salem at Latrobe Country Club. They couldn’t win two in a row following their road loss against Indiana Area, which improved to 5-1 overall.
Dom Atkinson led the Wildcats with a 6-over-par-42, while Jake Pavlik and Owen Miele both followed one back at 7-over-par-43. Atkinson had a steady round with five pars, while Miele finished his day with four pars. Tyler Nelson came in at 47, while Ben Ridilla and Daylan Yeager both shot a 50.
Indiana Area’s Trevor Todd was the day’s overall low medalist with an even-par 36, while Zach Eisenhower followed at 3-over-par-39.
Harrison Martineau and Alex Holuta both shot a 4-over-40, while Jack Fischer came in at 45.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 3:30 p.m. today in a section match against Norwin at Youghiogheny Country Club.
