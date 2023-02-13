In its first matchup against Penn-Trafford in mid-January, the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team squandered a halftime lead, falling at home to the Warriors. The rematch on Friday night at Penn-Trafford followed the same storyline, as the Wildcats could not make their third-quarter lead stand, losing to the Warriors 51-45 in the section finale.

Although both teams had already secured WPIAL playoff berths, the outcome improved Penn-Trafford to 14-6 overall, including 7-5 in Class 5A Section 3, giving the Warriors third place in the section. Conversely, the Wildcats fell to 14-8, and with a 6-6 section mark, a fourth-place finish.

