In its first matchup against Penn-Trafford in mid-January, the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team squandered a halftime lead, falling at home to the Warriors. The rematch on Friday night at Penn-Trafford followed the same storyline, as the Wildcats could not make their third-quarter lead stand, losing to the Warriors 51-45 in the section finale.
Although both teams had already secured WPIAL playoff berths, the outcome improved Penn-Trafford to 14-6 overall, including 7-5 in Class 5A Section 3, giving the Warriors third place in the section. Conversely, the Wildcats fell to 14-8, and with a 6-6 section mark, a fourth-place finish.
In addition to the setback in their final regular-season contest, the Wildcats also endured an injury to sophomore guard Carley Berk, who exited following a collision on a loose-ball scramble early in the fourth quarter. Berk, who was favoring her collarbone and shoulder, did not return.
“The trainer seems to think that there’s nothing broken, which is very good news,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt.
Berk’s absence depleted an already-thin rotation that featured just seven players who saw action, including only the five starters in the first half.
“It’s hard to continue to lose weapons, so it makes it tougher,” added Burkardt.
While the fourth quarter was one to forget for the Wildcats, the start of the contest was a highlight, as GL scored the first five points, keyed by senior forward Camille Dominick.
Dominick was fouled on the first possession of the contest and hit a pair of free throws, and after classmate Josie Straigis hit another foul shot, Dominick converted a layup.
That early advantage marked the largest lead of the game for the Wildcats, however, as the Warriors scored eight of the next 10 points to gain the lead.
After Dominick and PT junior Olivia Pepple each tallied six points in the first quarter, the offense dried up for both squads in the second frame.
The Wildcats outscored the Warriors 7-4 in the stanza, with Belle Blossey hitting a putback after an offensive rebound, Berk knocking down a 3-pointer, and Dominick scoring in the post in the waning seconds of the half.
Greater Latrobe’s 20-17 halftime edge was short lived, though, as the Warriors scored four points quickly to begin the third courtesy of Pepple and Lilly Palladino. While GL junior Elle Snyder found her rhythm in the third after she was limited to just two points in the first half, Pepple scored a dozen of her team’s points in the frame, including a pair of trifectas to stake Penn-Trafford to a 33-30 lead after three quarters.
Although Blossey’s jumper brought the Wildcats within a point to open the fourth, the injury to Berk proved too hard to overcome. The Warriors extended to a double-digit lead at 45-35 on a layup by Torrie DeStefano, and the hosts sealed the victory by scoring a game-high 18 points in the quarter.
The Wildcats’ defense was not at the top of Burkardt’s concerns following the defeat, however, as he pointed to missed opportunities on offense and shortcomings on the glass.
“The two things we were having problems with at halftime we didn’t correct in the second half. Our shooting percentage inside was poor, and the second thing is we couldn’t keep their team off the boards,” he revealed. “We ran a number of plays out of our offense, and everything went well except for we didn’t finish.”
To his point, the Wildcats scored nearly 10 points below their season average. Snyder and Dominick tied for the team high with a dozen points apiece, while Straigis posted 10 points. Straigis made a significant impact with her effort on the other end of the court, however, as she limited the prolific Pepple when given the opportunity to defend her.
“She just plays as hard as she can all the time defensively. We went to a box and one in the fourth quarter, and she (Pepple) didn’t score until she got to the foul line,” Burkardt detailed.
By that point, however, Pepple had already done the majority of her damage, as she scored 20 points through the first three quarters, and knocked down six of her nine foul shots in the fourth to finish with a game-high 26 points. Although no other Warriors scored in double figures, Kamryn Pieper and Lauren Marton were among the players who made their presence felt on the boards, as they corralled several offensive rebounds to extend possessions for PT.
The Warriors also made their own defensive adjustments in the second half that paid dividends, according to head coach John Giannikas.
“We picked up the intensity a little bit more on defense – went a little more full court, and got us a little more transition,” he said of the pressure that sparked PT’s second-half surge.
While both teams now await their playoff fate that will be revealed on Monday afternoon when the WPIAL playoff brackets are released, the Wildcats hope that a weekend away from basketball and a long layoff will pay dividends.
“We’re going to rest going into the playoffs,” said Burkardt.
Boys basketball
Ligonier Valley 72, Derry Area 65
Jimmy Pleskovitch led Ligonier Valley with a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds Friday night as the Rams closed out their regular season 72-65 win over Class 3A, Section 3 rival Derry Area. Also in double digits for the Rams were Parker Hollick and Haden Sierocky with 16 points each, with Chet Dillamen also adding 13 points.
It was a close contest from the start with Ligonier Valley taking a 17-14 lead after the close of the opening period of the game. The Rams continued to roll in the second quarter as they would take a 38-31 lead into the half.
Derry would battle back in the second half as it outscored Ligonier Valley 20-13 to knot the game up at 51-51 at the close of three quarters.
The Rams would right themselves in the fourth to outscore Derry 21-15 to take the 72-65 win.
Derry was led by Brady Angus with 26 points and Nate Papuga who chipped in 12 points.
