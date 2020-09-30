The Greater Latrobe football team will be idle this week.
The Wildcats were set to meet Gateway in a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference football game on Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. But that game was officially canceled on Monday after students at Gateway High School tested positive for COVID-19. Gateway High School is shut down indefinitely, and football activities are halted until at least Oct. 7.
Greater Latrobe, on short notice, was unable to find a varsity football game Monday evening into Tuesday, forcing the Wildcats to remain idle and without a game this week.
Greater Latrobe’s JV football team will have a game this week as the Wildcats will face Mount Pleasant Area on the road at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“I feel badly for the team,” Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears said. “They were beginning to really gel. But this is what I worried about the whole time, was starting, and then a stoppage happening.”
It’s the second Greater Latrobe game impacted by COVID-19, and the first one that was canceled.
Originally, Greater Latrobe was to face South Fayette last Friday. But the Wildcats were forced to search for another opponent — which it later found in Upper St. Clair — because of COVID-19. A conference game between Peters Township and South Fayette carried more weight than the previously-scheduled home exhibition against the Lions, forcing Greater Latrobe to look for another opponent that week.
“We were fortunate to pick up Upper St. Clair, or we would be off for almost 20 days,” Mears said.
The Wildcats threw a serious scare into one of the top teams in Class 5A, taking Upper St. Clair to the limit. But Greater Latrobe’s comeback bid fell short, as Upper St. Clair escaped with a 52-44 victory during a back-and-forth, high-scoring, non-conference affair last Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats trailed by 12 points in the first half and 23 points in the fourth quarter before nearly rallying for the tie.
They sought to take that momentum into the showdown against Gateway, which is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play this season. The Gators, whose highly-anticipated non-conference clash with No. 1 Pine-Richland was canceled last Friday, have outscored Franklin Regional and Bethel Park by a combined 96-21 margin this season. Gateway shut out Greater Latrobe, 49-0, last season.
Now, the Wildcats have their focus set on the season’s home stretch, which includes significant WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference games against Connellsville Area, Franklin Regional and Woodland Hills.
“If there is a positive, and I’m not sure there is, we will be 100% healthy and ready for a key three-game conference stretch that will determine the playoffs,” Mears said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.