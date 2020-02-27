The calendar says wrestling season is winding down with only one week left until states.
But you can’t prove it by Mike Ciotti.
Yes, it’s the WPIAL/PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional Championships. But the Greater Latrobe head coach says he and the Wildcats approach it the way they would any other tournament...even though it really isn’t.
“We try to treat this competition like the others we have entered,” Ciotti insisted. “Our goal is to focus on what we do best.”
So far, Greater Latrobe has done pretty well with that. The Wildcats have 10 — count ’em — wrestlers in the regional Friday and Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School. That’s twice as many as two years ago and up from seven last season.
And three of those advanced after making it to the championship matches in last week’s WPIAL Section 1-AAAA Tournament with two winning titles. Six of the other seven finished third with the top five in each weight class moving on to the regional.
Know what Ciotti’s response to that is?
“I’m disappointed that we didn’t qualify all 14,” he allowed.
Now, don’t get him wrong, Ciotti said after the section tourney that what his team did was, in a word, “impressive.” He just can’t help but feel for the other four — Enzo Angelicchio, Mitch Tryon, Colton Zimmerman and Conner Johnson — three of whom are seniors and had their seasons end short of the regional.
“I can say that they put in the work during the season to try and reach their goals,” Ciotti expressed. “Sometimes we don’t reach our goals, but we remember the process and everything involved.”
As for the three wrestlers who made it to their respective section championship match, Ciotti had this to say.
“We had three, which was nice. And we should have had more.”
But, again, he means it in a good way. After all, those six who placed third were not that far away.
Of the three in the section finals, the two who won section championships were senior Gabe Willochell at 132 and freshman Nate Roth at 120. The lone runner-up was Vinny Kilkeary, another freshman, at 106.
And, in those section championship matches, all three faced opponents they wrestled — and beat — on a few occasions before that.
For Willochell (30-0) and Roth (31-3), it was Franklin Regional’s Garrett Thompson and Kiski Area’s Dom Giordano, respectively. Kilkeary (23-6) has yet to defeat Briar Priest (31-3) of Hempfield Area, although they could meet again early in the regional.
For Willochell, it’s also the chance to become a regional winner after finishing second last year. But he has his sights set on something else.
“His goal is that elusive state title,” Ciotti stated,” referring to Willochell having placed sixth in the PIAA as sophomore and fourth as a junior. “He knows what needs to be done in order to accomplish that.”
The six GL wrestlers who enter the regional as third-place finishers from the section are seniors Ricky Armstrong (21-10) at 145, Logan Zitterbart (21-9) at 170 and Tyler Ross (21-10) at 220, sophomores Jack Pletcher (28-11) at 152 and Tyler Lynch (19-12) at 195, and freshman Corey Boerio (29-12) at 182. The only one in a must-win situation in the section consolation finals was sophomore Lucio Angelicchio (15-14), won won by decision at 113 to come in fifth.
Friday’s regional action gets underway at 5 p.m. with preliminary-round matches followed by the first round, with the quarterfinals and consolation first round at 7:30 p.m. Wrestling continues Saturday at 10 a.m. with the consolation second round. The semifinals and consy quarterfinals are set for 11:30 a.m., and consolation semis at 1:30 p.m. The championship and consolation finals at 5 p.m.
The top four finishes in each weight class qualify for the PIAA State Class AAA Wrestling Championships March 5-7 in Hershey.
