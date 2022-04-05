The Greater Latrobe baseball team easily dispatched McKeesport 11-3 in a Class 5-A, Section 1 contest Monday.
The Wildcats got things started in the first inning. An error scored two runs for Greater Latrobe.
Jacob Albaugh was the winning pitcher for Greater Latrobe. The ace lasted five innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out six and walking one. Max Wilson threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Duston Strom took the loss for McKeesport. The bulldog went four innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out five.
The Wildcats tallied ten hits on the day. Erik Batista, Logan Short, Albaugh, and Vinny Amatucci each collected multiple hits for Greater Latrobe Wildcats Varsity.
Batista went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Greater Latrobe in hits. The Wildcats stole ten bases during the game as three players stole more than one. Dante Basciano led the way with two.
–––––
Greater Latrobe 11 McKeesport 3 ab r h ab r h Cramer 4 0 0 Reigh 2 0 0 Sickenberger 4 1 0 Heyz 3 0 0 Short 4 0 2 Strom 3 1 0 V.Amatucci 4 1 2 Peterson 3 2 2 Basciano 0 2 0 Shiffler 1 0 0 Bradish 3 2 0 Marcic 1 0 1 Albaugh 2 0 2 Tucker 3 0 0 Fazekas 3 0 0 Scharritter 2 0 0 Miele 3 2 1 Riggs 1 0 0 Krinock 0 2 0 Miller 2 0 0 Miller 1 0 0 Totals 30 11 10 Totals 24 3 3 Greater Latrobe 010 200 0 - 334 McKeesport 010 200 0 - 134
Doubles: GL: Albaugh
Triples: M: Peterson.
Strikeouts by: GL Albaugh-6. M: Strom-5
Winning pitcher: Jacob Albaugh
Losing pitcher: Duston Strom
