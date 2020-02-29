The WPIAL Swimming Championships are finished.
Now, the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area swimmers will play the waiting game.
Derry Area’s Jake Buhite was the top area finisher during Friday’s final day of the WPIAL Class 2A and 3A Swimming Championships at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool.
Buhite placed sixth in the WPIAL in the 100 breaststroke. He entered the event seeded eighth.
“There is nothing better than seeing one of our athletes on the podium,” Derry Area coach Jeff Kelly said. “I was excited for him.”
Now, he’ll have to wait, along with all the other swimmers who didn’t captured a WPIAL championship.
Unlike prior years, when several athletes automatically qualified, only one receives an automatic bid to the PIAA Class 2A and 3A state meet, which is set for March 11-14 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg. The rest of the field will be filled based on the fastest times throughout the state.
“Every district gets to send one swimmer, and that’s where you get your first 10 swimmers,” Kelly said. “The rest of the times throughout the state will go to states.
“It’s a good time, but I don’t know how everybody else did across the state, and that’s what makes it a waiting game. Sunday, sometime around noon, hopefully, (the PIAA) will put everything out, and we’ll be able to see where we are.”
Jake’s brother Wes Buhite placed 11th in the 100 breast on Friday. He was seeded ninth entering Friday’s action.
Wes Buhite is the lone returning state qualifying swimmer. He finished his junior season 26th in the state in the 100 breast, qualifying for the state meet for the first time last season. Wes Buhite finished ninth in the district last season, but reached the state meet based on his time from the WPIAL Class 2A Championships.
Buhite will have to wait again to see if he can not only potentially join his brother, but also secure a second straight trip to the state meet.
“(Wes Buhite) can be there,” Kelly said. “There’s no doubt. It would be awesome if they both make it.”
Kelly also said that Lauren Angus dropped time, about a second and a half, competing individually in the 100 breast, while Makenzie Eades also moved up in placing during the same event.
Wes and Jake Buhite joined Jacob Short and Caleb Shaulis in the 400 free relay, as the group finished close to their seed time.
“They were off by two-tenths, but both Jake and Wes had to come out of the breaststroke and go into the relay, so that was tough,” Kelly said. “The splits were still good, so I was pleased with that.”
Derry Area’s 400 free relay of Abby Kubiak, Emily Bolish, Deana Henderson and Keely Siko were also in action.
“The relay swam well,” Kelly said. “The girls ran into a little bit of trouble on a flip turn that kind of held us up. But all-in-all, it wasn’t a bad day.”
Greater Latrobe swimmers only competed in three events on Friday, one relay and two individual.
“They were all lifetime bests,” Greater Latrobe coach Grey Arrigonie said. “Everyone moved up, so we’ll take those. It was another good day for us.”
Corbin Makar placed 13th in the 100 breast, while Colin Spehar took 26th place in the 100 backstroke.
Greater Latrobe’s 400 free relay, which includes Spehar, Daniel Marinchak, Liam Mucino and Gavin Skwirut placed 22nd.
“All four boys in the relay had personal best times,” Arrigonie said. “That’s all you can ask for, to finish the season well.
“All four boys on that relay put together one of the better relay times we’ve had. That’s a pretty strong swim for us.”
