As of now, there will be a high school football season, as determined by the PIAA and the WPIAL.
But the WPIAL’s weekend ruling to delay the start date for several high school sports, including football, wiped out the area’s annual marquee football game.
The season-opening “Week Zero” clash between the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area football teams — initially scheduled this year for Friday, Aug. 28, at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium — will not happen this year, as the high school football season won’t start until Sept. 10 at the earliest.
Teams are now currently scheduled to play seven games, as opposed to the maximum 10 contests had the season carried the original Friday, Aug. 28, start date with “Week Zero” games.
“It can’t happen this year, obviously, but we wouldn’t have been allowed fans anyway,” Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears said. “I am looking forward to hosting the rivalry game next year.”
The WPIAL opted to adopt the PIAA’s “hybrid model,” giving area school districts an opportunity to open schools and manage the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic without having to worry about the addition of the fall sports season. Part of the PIAA guidelines for the start of fall sports currently is that there will be no spectators allowed at any games, which follows guidance set forth by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
Still, as of now there will be a high school football season. The first date for heat acclimatization remains Monday, Aug. 10, and the first practice date for fall sports is still slated for a week later on Monday, Aug. 17. The first football scrimmage can take place at any time from Thursday, Sept. 3, to Saturday, Sept. 5.
Week Zero — which features the annual backyard rivalry clash between Greater Latrobe and Derry Area — Week 1 and Week 2 football games are eliminated. The high school football regular season is scheduled to end on Friday, Oct. 23, which is a week earlier than anticipated. That was done in case the PIAA moves the state playoffs a week earlier.
But the focus isn’t currently on the PIAA playoffs just yet. It’s on Aug. 28, and the originally scheduled Week Zero exhibition games, which won’t include the annual season-opening clash between Greater Latrobe and Derry Area this year.
The rivalry was paused for four seasons, from 2012-15, because of WPIAL realignment, but picked up again in 2016 when schools were permitted to add a 10th game — or the Week Zero exhibition contest — in place of a second scrimmage.
Last season, head coach Jason Marucco picked up his first victory against Derry Area, as Greater Latrobe edged out the rival Trojans in a 20-14 overtime slugfest during the WPIAL Week Zero exhibition game played in front of a packed-to-capacity crowd at Derry Stadium.
The teams met for the fourth straight season and the 58th time in the 64-year history of the series, which dates back to 1956. Derry Area entered the game last season with three straight wins against Greater Latrobe for the first time since a three-game run from 1985-87.
The Trojans were unable to win four straight against their biggest rival for the first time in series history last season. Greater Latrobe defeated Derry Area for the first time since a 21-0 shutout in 2011 at Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats hold a 36-21-1 advantage in the series, which was played for the fourth time in eight seasons last year.
Derry Area won, 28-20, at Memorial Stadium in 2016 and followed it up with a 29-14 win at Derry Stadium the following year. The Trojans posted a 45-15 rout in 2018 back at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium — the most Derry Area ever scored against Greater Latrobe — through the Wildcats were within six points until a 66-yard kickoff return triggered a 24-point fourth quarter.
“It’s unfortunate that we cannot open the season against our local rival, Latrobe,” Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller said. “The event always creates buzz and excitement for the school, community and alumni.”
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to scrimmage Norwin on Sept. 4 at home, while Derry Area holds its scrimmage at Mount Pleasant on the same day and Ligonier Valley — a newcomer to the WPIAL — is slated to scrimmage at home, also on Sept. 4, against Elizabeth Forward. Ligonier Valley officially joined the WPIAL in all athletic programs for the 2020-21 school year last year.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to hold four of seven games at home and three on the road this season. Derry Area is slated for three home games and four on the road, and Ligonier Valley with four home games, two on the road and an open date.
The Wildcats are scheduled to open the regular season with consecutive road games, Sept. 11 against Penn-Trafford, and the following week, on Sept. 18 against Mount Pleasant Area. Greater Latrobe returns home in consecutive weeks at South Fayette (Sept. 25) and Gateway on Oct. 2 before a game at Connellsville Area on Oct. 9. The Wildcats close the season with home games against Franklin Regional (Oct. 16) and Woodland Hills on Oct. 23.
Derry Area is scheduled to open the season with a home game, Sept. 11 against North Catholic, followed by a game at Deer Lakes on Sept. 18. The Trojans return home against Freeport Area (Sept. 25) and Southmoreland (Oct. 2) the next two weeks prior to a game at Valley on Oct. 9. Derry Area will play its final home game of the season against East Allegheny on Oct. 16 before the regular-season finale at Burrell on Oct. 23.
Ligonier Valley will make its return to the WPIAL with consecutive road games on Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 against Apollo-Ridge and Frazier, respectively. The Rams have an open date on Sept. 25 and their home opener is currently scheduled for Oct. 2 against Steel Valley. Ligonier Valley plays the next two games on the road, at Serra Catholic (Oct. 9) and Summit Academy (Oct. 16) before closing the regular season at home against Shady Side Academy on Oct. 23.
If the state playoffs take place, the WPIAL will feature a four-team bracket in Class 6A with the finals scheduled for Nov. 6 or 7. Class 5A (which includes Greater Latrobe), Class 4A, Class 3A (Derry Area), Class 2A (Ligonier Valley) and Class 1A will all have an eight-team bracket with the finals scheduled for Nov. 13 or 14. If the PIAA playoffs aren’t held, the WPIAL has tentatively planned a two-round tournament, featuring four qualifiers from each classification with a championship held on Nov. 6.
———
Area High School
Football Schedule
September 11
Greater Latrobe at Penn-Trafford
North Catholic at Derry Area
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge
September 18
Greater Latrobe at Mount Pleasant Area
Derry Area at Deer Lakes
Ligonier Valley at Frazier
September 25
South Fayette at Greater Latrobe
Freeport Area at Derry Area
October 2
Gateway at Greater Latrobe
Southmoreland at Derry Area
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley
October 9
Greater Latrobe at Connellsville Area
Derry Area at Valley
Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic
October 16
Franklin Regional at Greater Latrobe
East Allegheny at Derry Area
Ligonier Valley at Summit Academy
October 23
Woodland Hills at Greater Latrobe
Derry Area at Burrell
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.