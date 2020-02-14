Greater Latrobe and Derry Area competed in area swimming meets on Thursday against Hempfield Area and Greensburg Salem, respectively.
The Trojans split with Greensburg Salem, as the boys came away with a 91-44 victory, while the girls fell, 92-70, in WPIAL Section 4-AA. The Greater Latrobe girls lost against Hempfield Area, 99-85, while the Wildcats fell by a narrow 92-89 margin in WPIAL Section 1-AAA.
Brothers Jake and Wes Buhite both won a pair of events, while Caleb Shaulis also captured a pair of victories.
Jake Buhite won the 200 and 500 free, while Wes Buhite earned wins in the 100 breast and the 200 individual medley. Shaulis won the 50 and 100 free for the Trojans.
The team of Shaulis, Brandyn Findish, Wes and Jake Buhite won the 200 freestyle relay for the Derry Area boys. The grouping of Wes and Jake Buhite, Jake Short and Shaulis also secured the top spot in the 400 free relay.
Keely Siko led the Lady Trojans with a win in the 200 free while Abby Kubiak captured the 500 free for the Derry Area girls.
Brendan Bugala led the Greater Latrobe boys with a win in the 200 individual medley. He also secured a WPIAL qualifying time in the event.
Corbin Makar won the 100 breaststroke for the Greater Latrobe boys while Clay McClintock also posted a WPIAL qualifying score in diving. Gavin Skwirut and Donovan Lechman both put up WPIAL qualifying marks in the 50 free and 100 butterfly.
The team of Colin Spehar, Makar, Lechman and Charlie Cratty also posted a qualifying time in the 200 medley relay while the 400 free relay team of Skwirut, Daniel Marinchak, Liam Mucino and Spehar did the same in the 400 free relay.
On the girls’ side, Hannah Brewer won the 100 butterfly with a qualifying time while Molly Bobik also took the top spot in the 50 free. Jordyn Miller also won diving with a WPIAL qualifying score.
Derry Area will participate in the WPIAL Class 2A Diving Championships next Friday (Feb. 21). Greater Latrobe competes in the WPIAL Class 3A Diving Championships the following day. Both will be in the WPIAL Swimming Championships on Feb. 27-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.