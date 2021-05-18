Derry Area boys’ volleyball coach Shawn Spencer can’t ever recall a season like this.
Greater Latrobe’s Drew Vosefski can attest.
The Trojans and Wildcats experienced multiple shutdowns and match cancellations because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the perennial playoff programs still reached the post-season.
Greater Latrobe grabbed a No. 12 seed in the Class 3A tournament, while Derry Area is ranked No. 13 in Class 2A.
“It was the toughest season I’ve ever had, and not because of the competition,” Vosefski said. “It was just everything we had to go through to get this far.”
No. 12 Greater Latrobe is scheduled to visit No. 5 Butler Area, 7 p.m. tonight at Butler Area High School. No. 13 Derry Area will travel to No. 4 Hopewell Area, 7 p.m. tonight at Hopewell Area High School.
“I’ve never been part of a season where we had three shut downs and the season was broken up as much as it has been,” Spencer said. “It was tough to get any continuity, and that always makes it tough to keep progressing as a team. I feel like the kids are in a good frame of mind, so we’ll see what that brings.”
If Greater Latrobe wins, the Wildcats will face No. 4 Hempfield Area – a section rival – or No. 13 Bethel Park, 6 p.m. Wednesday at North Allegheny High School. A Derry Area win would match the Trojans with No. 5 Our Lady of Sacred Heart or No. 12 Bishop Canevin on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
“I expected to be seeded where we were seeded,” Spencer said. “We didn’t have a tremendous year as far as wins and losses go, and we didn’t play a whole lot of games, so I’m not surprised at our seeding.
“I don’t know a lot about Hopewell, but I’m sure they’re a solid team. Based off of common opponents, we’ve had success against some of the ones they’ve had success against.”
Spencer took over at Derry Area in 2005, while Vosefski has been at Greater Latrobe for 21 years. The Wildcats finished the regular season 6-7 overall and 5-5 in section play.
“Our season has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride, between starting and stopping of actual matches, and having about seven different lineups,” Vosefski said. “The good news is that we’re about 95% healthy right now. Our goal is always to be the last man standing.”
Greater Latrobe is in the playoffs for the ninth straight season. In 2019, the Wildcats won their fourth section title in program history and first since the 2008 season. During that year, the Wildcats reached the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.
Greater Latrobe settled into a groove late in the current season, as the Wildcats faced Penn-Trafford, Hempfield Area and Norwin – the top three teams in the section, and three of the top eight seeds in Class 3A – in four of their last five matches.
“We played some of our most inspired volleyball in the last three or four matches,” Vosefski said. “It was tough to get any momentum because you’re shut down, or the team you’re playing is shut down or postponed. Luckily, the last two weeks, we had some continuity and we were able to put some things together.”
Greater Latrobe lost 3-0 against Penn-Trafford, No. 3 in Class 3A, while the Wildcats fell 3-1 and 3-0 against Hempfield Area. Greater Latrobe also scored a 3-2 victory against Norwin, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A.
“We’re lucky in the sense that our section is very competitive,” Vosefski said. “The last two weeks, we played mostly the top three teams in the section, so it gave us a chance to work out some rotations, adjust some positions and do things we haven’t been able to do.”
Frank Newill leads the Wildcats, averaging 13 kills per match, while Mike Brackney paces Greater Latrobe with about four blocks a game. Libero Dante Frescura paces the Wildcats defensively, and Tyler Ryan, Greater Latrobe’s main setter, leads Greater Latrobe with about 20 assists per match.
“Everybody’s contributed to the fullest extent to get us to where we’re at,” Vosefski said. “Now, we have to step it up and extend our season.”
Derry Area finished the regular season 1-4 in section play and 3-6 overall.
Hunter Wack leads the way offensively with 53 kills, while Nick Allison has 44 kills and 11 aces. Dakota Beeman posted 22 kills, while Tristan Seger paces the Trojans defensively with 90 digs. Matt Rhoades has a team-best 160 assists and 55 digs, while Tristan Seger posted 16 aces.
The Trojans lost a match against Plum on April 13 and didn’t see action again until about a month later when Derry Area went on an end-of-season run in which the team played four matches in seven days. They lost against Plum, the No. 9 seed in Class 2A, and West Shamokin, but defeated Mars Area, seeded No. 7, and Bishop Guilfoyle. The Trojans were scheduled to face Gateway and Deer Lakes in the final week of the regular season, but those matches were postponed.
This season, Derry Area continued its run of qualifying for the WPIAL playoffs every year since at least 1998.
Derry Area reached the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A Boys’ Volleyball State Tournament in 2019. The Trojans have qualified for the state playoffs each of the last three years and nine times in the last 11 seasons played.
In 2019, the Trojans won their 19th consecutive section championship in school history – without losing a set in section play – and earned a top-four seed in the classification for the 11th straight year until that streak was broken this season.
“As far as the team itself, I can’t complain about where they’re at,” Spencer said. “They’re where you’d expect a team to be at mid-season, but because our season was cut short with all of the closures, that’s where we’re at right now.
“Unfortunately for them, they don’t get a chance to make up for that time, but I’ve seen substantial progress since the beginning of the season. Right now, we’re healthy and moving along. I think we’re in a good frame of mind.”
