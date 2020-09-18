All three area high school football teams seek a bounce-back week tonight.
Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley are both in exhibition action at Mount Pleasant Area and Frazier, respectively, while Derry Area competes in a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game at Deer Lakes. All games kickoff at 7 p.m.
The Wildcats have two non-conference games to prepare for the rest of the season, as Greater Latrobe visits Class 3A Mount Pleasant Area tonight and hosts Upper St. Clair next Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats’ final four games are in WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference play.
Greater Latrobe dropped its Big East and season opener, 48-14, at Penn-Trafford last Friday. The Warriors scored on their first five possessions, including four first-quarter touchdowns in that game. Greater Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco intends to learn more about his football team during these next two weeks against Mount Pleasant Area and Upper St. Clair, as the Wildcats seek to build on things they do well and correct mistakes that need to be fixed.
Friday marks the first time Marucco faces Mount Pleasant Area in his seven years as Greater Latrobe head coach. Marucco was an assistant coach at Mount Pleasant Area for five seasons until 2013.
Mount Pleasant Area defeated South Allegheny, 21-14, in its season and conference opener last Friday.
Derry Area lost its season and conference opener, 55-7, at home against North Catholic last Friday, spoiling the debut of new head football coach Vince Skillings.
Derry Area rushed for 83 yards on 35 attempts in that game — less than 2.4 yards per carry — and scored one touchdown. The offense finished with 169 total yards and the defense allowed more than 50 points for the first time since a loss against Quaker Valley in the 2017 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.
The Trojans meet a Deer Lakes team that only scored one touchdown in a conference loss against Freeport Area last week.
Apollo-Ridge spoiled Ligonier Valley’s return to the WPIAL, handing the Rams a 44-7 setback on the road. Haden Sierocky tossed a 66-yard touchdown pass to Grant Dowden early in the second quarter, but Apollo-Ridge scored on all seven of its first-half possessions in the win.
Frazier claimed an impressive 34-0 win against Charleroi Area last week to open its conference slate. The Rams visit Western Beaver in an exhibition next Saturday before returning to WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference play on Oct. 2 against Steel Valley, which is Ligonier Valley’s home opener at Weller Field.
