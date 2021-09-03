The Greater Latrobe golf team topped Norwin by the narrowest of margins, while the Derry Area and Ligonier Valley boys also picked up wins against Mount Pleasant Area and Yough, respectively. The Greensburg Central Catholic girls also scored another big victory in a busy afternoon of local golf action.
Greater Latrobe edged out Norwin by just one stroke, 226-227, during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match at Latrobe Country Club, while Derry Area beat host Mount Pleasant Area, 213-239, in Section 2-AA play at Norvelt Golf Course. The Ligonier Valley boys blasted Yough, also in Section 2-AA, at Champion Lakes, while the GCC girls toppled Ligonier Valley, 159-207, in Section 1-AA action.
Greater Latrobe improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in section play.
Alex DiBernardo had Greater Latrobe’s low score with a 6-over-42, while Daylan Yeager finished two strokes back at 8-over-44, including a birdie during his round. J.M. Krajc shot a 9-over-45, while Jake Pavlik added a 47. Owen Miele and P.J. Germano both shot a 48 for the Wildcats.
Norwin’s Dom Cerilli was the overall low medalist with a 5-over-41, while Alex Graham ended one stroke back at 6-over-42. Ryan Edwards and Logan Robb both shot an 8-over-44, while Kevin Skweres shot a 56 for the Knights, who fell to 2-3 overall.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 3:30 p.m. Friday against Hempfield Area for another section match at Greensburg Country Club.
Hunter Jurica led Derry Area with a 38, sharing low medalist honors, during the Trojans’ win against Mount Pleasant Area.
Ashton Beighley added a 42 for the Trojans, who remained undefeated in section play, while Jonathan Hugus finished one stroke back at 43. Antonio Hauser shot a 44 and William Hugus fired a 46 for the Trojans.
Colin Hayes, of Mount Pleasant Area (2-1) shared low medalist honors with Jurica, also carding a 38 for the Vikings. Cole Surma carded a 49, and Brenton George posted a 50, while Ryan Karfelt and Cody Surma contributed identical scores of 51.
Derry Area will face Geibel, 2:30 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Valley.
Ligonier Valley improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play following its win against Yough.
Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert was the low medalist with a 37, while Logan Smith ended two strokes back at 39. Luke Lentz shot a 43, Brody McIntosh came in at 45 and Chad Shank contributed a 46 for the Rams.
Nick Gunther led Yough (1-2) with a 50, while Brianna Merdian followed with a 55. Grant Johnston posted a 57, Riley Walker added a 58 and Ashton Oldham shot a 66 for the Cougars.
Ligonier Valley is back in action Tuesday against Mount Pleasant Area at Norvelt Golf Club.
Meghan Zambruno shot a 3-over-par-38 for the Lady Centurions, followed by Ella Zambruno with a 39 during GCC’s win against the Ligonier Valley girls. Izzy Aigner contributed a 40 for the Lady Centurions, while Amanda Wood led Ligonier Valley with a 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.