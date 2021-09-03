The Greater Latrobe football team will take to the road for the first time this season, while Ligonier Valley stays away from home and Derry Area plays its first game of the season at Derry Stadium on Friday.
Greater Latrobe will travel to Norwin in the Wildcats’ first road game of the season, while Ligonier Valley plays its second straight on the road at Elizabeth Forward, both in non-conference action. Derry Area plays its second consecutive rivalry game when the Trojans host Mount Pleasant Area in an exhibition at Derry Stadium. Kickoff for all three games is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Greater Latrobe blanked Derry Area, 61-0, at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium in the annual Week Zero game between the backyard rivals, while Ligonier Valley knocked off host Indiana Area, 20-14, last week.
Bobby Fetter, Kyle Brewer and Drake Clayton led the Wildcats’ in their win against the Trojans last week, while Derry Area’s Ahmad Ward nearly hit the century mark on the ground in that game.
Haden Sierocky, Michael Marinchak and Nick Beitel all scored touchdowns in Ligonier Valley’s win against Indiana Area.
The River Valley football team, which is the merger between Blairsville and Saltsburg, defeated United last week for its first win in program history. River Valley seeks its second consecutive win at West Shamokin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.