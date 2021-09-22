The Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley boys’ soccer teams all suffered losses on Tuesday.
Greater Latrobe fell, 3-0, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 setback at Norwin, while Derry Area lost at home, 5-0, against Deer Lakes in WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 play. Ligonier Valley also lost, 11-1, against Burrell in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 action. Additional information and statistics were not provided to the Bulletin before Wednesday’s deadline.
The Greater Latrobe boys dropped to 1-4 in the section and 1-6 overall. The Wildcats lost their last three games, all by shutout. Greater Latrobe opened the season with setbacks against Canon-McMillan, North Allegheny and Pittsburgh Central Catholic by a 14-1 margin before a big 4-0 shutout victory against Connellsville Area. But the Wildcats have lost their last three by an 11-0 margin against Taylor Allderdice, Penn-Trafford and now Norwin.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to host Hempfield Area, 8 p.m. Thursday at Rossi Field.
Derry Area is 0-4 in section play and 0-7 overall. The Trojans have been outscored 62-8 in seven games this season and three shutout defeats, including Tuesday. They were shutout by Indiana Area to open the season, but scored in three consecutive defeats against DuBois Area, Greensburg Central Catholic and Shady Side Academy. Derry Area suffered a loss at Burrell, but scored four goals in a 7-4 home setback last week against Ligonier Valley, prior to Tuesday’s loss versus Deer Lakes.
Derry Area is scheduled to visit Leechburg Area, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ligonier Valley is 1-4 in section play and 2-6 overall. The Rams have been outscored 50-21 in eight games this season, including four shutout defeats and one shutout win. The Rams were shutout in back-to-back games to open their season, but scored their first 10 goals during a big 10-0 home win against Southmoreland. Leechburg Area shut out Ligonier Valley, but the Rams beat Derry Area last week, 7-4, prior to three consecutive losses. The Rams recently lost against Shady Side Academy, Greensburg Salem and now Burrell by a combined 33-4 in the last four days.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Deer Lakes, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Weller Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.