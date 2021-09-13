A pair of Derry Area golfers earned top-10 efforts during the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Boys Golf Tournament, which took place Friday at Latrobe Elks Golf Course.
Antonio Hauser and Hunter Jurica both shot a 77 to lead the Trojans. Hauser ended eighth overall, while Jurica captured 10th, as Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling was in between, also with a 77. Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert finished just outside the top 10, in 12th place overall, as he led the Rams with an 80. Teammate Logan Smith fired an 83 and finished 23rd overall, while Owen Miele led Greater Latrobe, one spot – and one stroke – back in 24th-place with an 84.
Kiski School defended its Class 2A WCCA championship with a 389, while Derry Area placed second in the classification with a 418, and Ligonier Valley fourth overall in Class 2A at 434. The event didn’t take place in 2020 because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Greater Latrobe tied with Hempfield Area for fourth in Class 3A, shooting a 432. Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski claimed the tournament’s overall individual championship with a 71, and he also led the Warriors to the Class 3A title with a 406. Franklin Regional, the defending WPIAL Class 3A champions, placed second with a 412, while Norwin took third at 418.
Jurica and Hauser guided the Trojans, both with a 77, while Beighley followed with an 84. Nick Thomas shot an 88, Jonathan Hugus contributed a 92 and William Hugus shot a 98 for the Trojans.
Harbert paced the Rams with an 80, while Smith followed at 83. Gavin McMullen shot an 88, Declan McMullen came in at 91 and Brody McIntosh finished one stroke back with a 92. Luke Lentz also shot a 94 for the Rams.
Miele and Daylan Yeager both fired an 84 to lead Greater Latrobe, while Jake Pavlik ended one stroke behind with an 85, and Alex DiBernardo an 86. P.J. Germano shot a 93 and J.D. Robinson a 94 for the Wildcats.
The Greensburg Central Catholic boys shot a 423 and finished third as a team between second-place Derry Area and Ligonier Valley, which took fourth. Wade Boyle led the Centurions with an 81, while Jorge Rodriguez ended one stroke behind at 82, and Michael Mulaney came in at 83. Angelo Bonesio shot an 85, Braden Marker posted a 92 and Braden Riley added a 98 for the Centurions.
Brenton George led Mount Pleasant Area with an 86, while Ryan Karfelt followed at 93. Colin Hayes shot a 96 and Cole Surma contributed a 103. Cody Surma shot a 107 and Lucas Shaulis finished at 109 for the Vikings, who placed fifth in Class 2A with a 485 as a team.
Three Kiski School golfers finished in the top 10 overall individually. Alberto Calafat finished second, one stroke behind Turowski, with a 72, while teammates Bob Burr and Ruben Gamez captured fourth and fifth overall, respectively, both with a 74. Ryan Edmondson shot an 82, Sebastian Waugaman came in at 87 and Steven Twist shot a 110.
Derry Area and Ligonier Valley are scheduled to square off, 3 p.m. today during a section match at Latrobe Elks. Greater Latrobe is set to host Hempfield Area, 3:30 p.m. today at Latrobe Country Club.
