It was just about a clean sweep for the Greater Latrobe boys swimming and diving team.
The Wildcats defeated Connellsville Area, 93-75, while the Greater Latrobe girls also came away with a 95-86 win against the Lady Falcons during a home meet on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, the Derry Area girls fell to Indiana Area, 132-51, while the Trojan boys lost, 85-75, in a home meet.
The Wildcats won 11 or 12 events on the boys side. The lone exception was Clay McClintock, but he finished second in diving with a WPIAL qualifying score.
Gavin Skwirut won the 50 and 100 free, while Liam Mucino captured the 200 and 500 free. Brendan Bugala won the 100 back and 200 individual medley, while Colin Spehar took the 100 butterfly and Corbin Makar the 100 breast.
The Greater Latrobe boys also swept the relay events with Mucino, Julian Zhu, Skwirut and Bugala winning the 400 free relay. Bugala, Makar, Spehar and Daniel Marinchak took the 200 medley relay with a WPIAL qualifying time, while Mucino, Zhu, Donovan Lechman and Charlie Cratty won the 200 free relay.
The Greater Latrobe girls won nine events.
Gracie Wetzel won the 50 free and 100 breast, while Hannah Brewer took the 100 butterfly and Andrea Hoffman the 200 and 500 free. Molly Bobik won the 100 free and Jordyn Miller the top spot in diving with a WPIAL qualifying score. Lauren Bisignani placed second in diving, also with a qualifying effort.
The Greater Latrobe girls won two relay events, as Brewer, Wetzel, Hoffman and Bobik teamed to take the 200 free relay. Bobik, Hoffman, Annie Mullen and Ariel Johnson combined to win the 400 free relay.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Franklin Regional.
The Derry Area boys won four events against Indiana Area.
Wes Buhite took the 50 free, while Cameron Washburn won diving and Caleb Shaulis captured the top spot in the 100 free. The team of Wes Buhite, Shaulis, Brandyn Findish and Jake Buhite also won the 200 free relay.
Ali Cowan captured diving for the Derry Area girls. Cowan, Washburn and Ashley Baker all turned in WPIAL qualifying scores.
Derry Area’s 200 medley relay team of Keely Siko, Makenzie Eades, Lauren Angus and Abby Kubiak opened the event with a WPIAL qualifying swim of 2:06.94.
Derry Area will visit Burrell on Tuesday for another section meet.
