The Greater Latrobe and Derry Area football teams look to enjoy the comforts of home tonight.
The Wildcats will host Upper St. Clair during an exhibition game, 7 p.m. tonight in their home opener at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, Derry Area will welcome Freeport Area to Derry Stadium, 7 p.m. tonight for a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game. Ligonier Valley is off tonight, but the Rams are in action, 1:30 p.m. at Western Beaver during a non-conference contest.
Greater Latrobe is playing its second straight non-conference game in preparation for the rest of the regular season and WPIAL Class 5A Big East play.
Originally, Greater Latrobe was to face South Fayette this week. But the switch was necessitated because the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as a conference game between Peters Township and South Fayette carries more weight than the previously-scheduled home exhibition against the Lions, forcing Greater Latrobe to search for another opponent.
Upper St. Clair, also with an open date, answered the call, which set up Friday’s home opener for the Wildcats. For the second time in three weeks, the Wildcats will face a team ranked top five in Class 5A.
The Trojans enter their conference game against Freeport Area without Paul Koontz and Pryce Donovan, who are both likely lost for the season with injuries. Koontz quarterbacked the Trojans to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs the previous two seasons, while Donovan is a two-way starter.
Derry Area plays its third straight Allegheny Seven Conference game tonight. The Trojans opened the season with a lopsided home loss against North Catholic, but rebounded last week with a 31-7 victory at Deer Lakes.
Derry Area will issue three tickets for family members and friends to each member of the marching band, cheerleading squad and football team for Friday’s game. Tickets must be presented prior to entry and kept for the remainder of the season.
Parents of football, band and cheer will also be admitted to Greater Latrobe’s game tonight.
